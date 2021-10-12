Three Arrests In Relation To 2019 Death Of Upper Hutt Man
Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 11:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Three people have been arrested and charged in relation
to the death of a man in Upper Hutt in 2019.
Kaimana
Paul, 39, died during an incident outside the Glasshouse Bar
on Main Street about 6pm on Wednesday 4 September
2019.
Ongoing Police enquiries have today led to the
arrest of three locals – two men, aged 29 and 75, and a
23-year-old woman.
All three have been charged with
manslaughter and are expected to appear in Hutt Valley
District Court today, 12 October.
Detective Senior
Sergeant Nick Pritchard says Police conducted a meticulous
investigation with thorough consideration of
culpability.
“Our thoughts are with Mr Paul’s
family and friends today as we take this significant step
forward in our investigation. We’re also mindful of the
impact this will have on the alleged offenders’ families
– it’s a difficult time for many people in our
community,” he says.
As the matter is now before the
court, Police is not in a position to comment
further.
