Three Arrests In Relation To 2019 Death Of Upper Hutt Man

Three people have been arrested and charged in relation to the death of a man in Upper Hutt in 2019.

Kaimana Paul, 39, died during an incident outside the Glasshouse Bar on Main Street about 6pm on Wednesday 4 September 2019.

Ongoing Police enquiries have today led to the arrest of three locals – two men, aged 29 and 75, and a 23-year-old woman.

All three have been charged with manslaughter and are expected to appear in Hutt Valley District Court today, 12 October.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard says Police conducted a meticulous investigation with thorough consideration of culpability.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Paul’s family and friends today as we take this significant step forward in our investigation. We’re also mindful of the impact this will have on the alleged offenders’ families – it’s a difficult time for many people in our community,” he says.

As the matter is now before the court, Police is not in a position to comment further.

