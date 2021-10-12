Saving Lives In September

The month of September saw your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter carrying out a total of 18 missions, including 10 inter-hospital transfers, 2 medicals and 6 rescues. Your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew were seen in locations such as Rotorua, Tongariro and Whakatane, providing rapid medical care to patients in need.

On Thursday, 9 September, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Taupo Hospital for a patient suffering a cardiac event. The onboard crew flew the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

It was a busy day for your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew on Saturday 18 September. The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched around 11am to Taupo Hospital to transport a critical patient requiring urgent specialist care to Rotorua Hospital.

On their way back to Taupo, around 12:45, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whakapapa Ski Field for a child who has called while skiing fracturing their leg. The child and their mother were flown to Whanganui Hospital.

While flying back from Whanganui around 3pm, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was called back to Whakapapa for a patient with spinal injury. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital.

Just at the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter arrived back to base, they were dispatched to the mountain for a skier who had a fractured arm, the patient was treated and transported to Whanganui Hospital.

On Sunday, 19 September, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a male patient in his thirties from Taupo. The patient had suffered a serious head injury. The onboard crew RSI’d (Rapid Sequence Intubation) and flew the patient and his wife to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Missions like these would not be possible without the generous support and donations from the public. Keep the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter airborne and operational by donating today at rescue.org.nz.

