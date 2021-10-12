Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

From The Office Of The Mayor: Whangārei Lockdown Breach A Wake-up Call For Queenstown Lakes Locals

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes Mayor called on all locals in the district to act now in getting fully vaccinated for the good of your whānau, friends, colleagues, and wider community.

“Our district is doing really well in responding to the need to get vaccinated with more than 90% having had their first jab, and well over 50% fully immunised having had their second jab. But today’s news that a man has managed to breach level three lockdown from Whangārei, fly to spend the night in Wellington and onwards to Queenstown must be a stark reminder that we are far from immune to potential exposure in the district.”

“Details have yet to be released on the individual’s vaccination or COVID-19 testing status, but even if they do turn out to be COVID negative we need to heed the warning. The risk is real. This clearly demonstrates that no matter how hard the government and police are trying (and they are doing a fantastic job in trying to keep all of Aotearoa New Zealand safe) the time for hesitancy has passed. We have to seize every opportunity to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy,” added Mayor Boult.

The individual is currently self-isolating in Queenstown having travelled without the necessary travel exemption documents.

“Our district relies significantly on visitors and the tourism and hospitality industry, and whilst it may seem strange to refer to that in these very quiet times, visitors will return as we open up to Auckland and the rest of the world in 2022. We all need to be confident we are a resilient community that can welcome them warmly, and that needs as many as possible, if not all, of us to get vaccinated. This is about protection of our livelihoods as well as our health and wellbeing,” added Mayor Boult.

“With the highest rate of people getting their first jab in the Otago and Southland regions, I know our community can get out there and make this the most vaccinated, and therefore the safest district in Aotearoa New Zealand. Our community embraces a challenge and I truly believe we can hit 95% of eligible folks fully jabbed by Christmas. What a gift that would be for everyone on Christmas morning!”

“Super Saturday this weekend is the perfect opportunity and there are clinics open across the district. Come on folks, protect what we love and let’s get this done!”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Covid Mandates, And The Covid Pill


The cliché about “living with Covid” will not mean life as we’ve known it, Jim. Vaccination is fast becoming a condition of employment, and also a requirement to participate in aspects of social life, such as travel, attending bars, cafes, and concerts etc. These protective measures enjoy a high level of public support. However, the mandates that aim to make vaccination a condition of employment are still, legally speaking, like one shoe falling... More>>

Covid-19, 11/10: 1,664 Overall Cases


There are 43 new cases of Covid-19 today, 3 in Waikato and 40 in Auckland. 1,169 of the Auckland cases so far have recovered, and 5,902,104 vaccine doses have been administered... More>>


ALSO:




 
 

Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: More Support For Business
The third round of the Resurgence Support Payment opened for applications this morning. “The RSP helps businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. It provides cashflow to businesses and supports them to pay their bills while the country is at Alert Level 2 or above,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 