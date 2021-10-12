From The Office Of The Mayor: Whangārei Lockdown Breach A Wake-up Call For Queenstown Lakes Locals

Queenstown Lakes Mayor called on all locals in the district to act now in getting fully vaccinated for the good of your whānau, friends, colleagues, and wider community.

“Our district is doing really well in responding to the need to get vaccinated with more than 90% having had their first jab, and well over 50% fully immunised having had their second jab. But today’s news that a man has managed to breach level three lockdown from Whangārei, fly to spend the night in Wellington and onwards to Queenstown must be a stark reminder that we are far from immune to potential exposure in the district.”

“Details have yet to be released on the individual’s vaccination or COVID-19 testing status, but even if they do turn out to be COVID negative we need to heed the warning. The risk is real. This clearly demonstrates that no matter how hard the government and police are trying (and they are doing a fantastic job in trying to keep all of Aotearoa New Zealand safe) the time for hesitancy has passed. We have to seize every opportunity to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy,” added Mayor Boult.

The individual is currently self-isolating in Queenstown having travelled without the necessary travel exemption documents.

“Our district relies significantly on visitors and the tourism and hospitality industry, and whilst it may seem strange to refer to that in these very quiet times, visitors will return as we open up to Auckland and the rest of the world in 2022. We all need to be confident we are a resilient community that can welcome them warmly, and that needs as many as possible, if not all, of us to get vaccinated. This is about protection of our livelihoods as well as our health and wellbeing,” added Mayor Boult.

“With the highest rate of people getting their first jab in the Otago and Southland regions, I know our community can get out there and make this the most vaccinated, and therefore the safest district in Aotearoa New Zealand. Our community embraces a challenge and I truly believe we can hit 95% of eligible folks fully jabbed by Christmas. What a gift that would be for everyone on Christmas morning!”

“Super Saturday this weekend is the perfect opportunity and there are clinics open across the district. Come on folks, protect what we love and let’s get this done!”

