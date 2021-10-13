Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Police Partners With Netsafe, CERT And Facebook

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 11:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

New Zealand Police is pleased to be partnering with Netsafe, CERT and Facebook to help protect Kiwis from online scammers.

S.C.A.M Gallery – or to use its more formal title, the Society of Con Artists and Manipulators’ Gallery - was launched across Facebook and Instagram today.

“This is an online campaign aimed at raising awareness among Kiwis of the risks posed by scammers, and how people can protect themselves,” says Jess Bovey, Social Media Manager, NZ Police.

“The campaign profiles six common online scams that we see in New Zealand, using ‘Sam the Scamologist’ to explain how each scam is carried out, as well as what steps people can take to avoid falling into the scammers’ traps.”

The scams featured in the campaign are prizes and promotions; romance; online shopping; phishing; impersonation, and investment.

“New Zealanders are spending more and more time online, particularly on social media, and therefore the scammers are taking up residence there too,” says Ms Bovey.

“Sadly, we see many people falling victim to these scammers. It’s really important that people know what to look for in order to protect themselves, and I think this campaign can make a valuable contribution in that space.”

The Financial Intelligence Unit within the New Zealand Police estimate $55 million in reported scam transactions over the last 12 months. This figure does not include reports for proposed transactions where financial institutions prevented the transactions from being completed. The average amount per scam transaction is approximately $8000 however some start at less than $10 per transaction.

S.C.A.M Gallery was developed by Facebook in conjunction with Christchurch-based branding studio Not Another, alongside Netsafe, CERT and NZ Police.

More information is available at www.scamgallery.co.nz(link is external).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Covid Mandates, And The Covid Pill


The cliché about “living with Covid” will not mean life as we’ve known it, Jim. Vaccination is fast becoming a condition of employment, and also a requirement to participate in aspects of social life, such as travel, attending bars, cafes, and concerts etc. These protective measures enjoy a high level of public support. However, the mandates that aim to make vaccination a condition of employment are still, legally speaking, like one shoe falling... More>>

Covid-19, 11/10: 1,664 Overall Cases


There are 43 new cases of Covid-19 today, 3 in Waikato and 40 in Auckland. 1,169 of the Auckland cases so far have recovered, and 5,902,104 vaccine doses have been administered... More>>


ALSO:




 
 

Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: More Support For Business
The third round of the Resurgence Support Payment opened for applications this morning. “The RSP helps businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. It provides cashflow to businesses and supports them to pay their bills while the country is at Alert Level 2 or above,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 