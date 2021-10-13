Reminders About Alert Level 2
Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 12:48 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Council wants to remind the community about extra
measures still in place while our region is under Alert
Level 2.
Kiwa Pools (old Olympic Pools) is only open
for those who have booked a lane in the undercover
pool.
Children can’t be dropped off at the pools as
there is no recreational swimming available during these
school holidays.
The library is open, but masks are a
must and there is a maximum stay of 30 minutes.
Most
library resources can be accessed online at www.gpl.govt.nz.
Parking
remains free but is limited to the maximum time allowed in
the area. In the CBD this is two hours. Our parking wardens
will continue to make sure people don’t overstay limits.
They’ll also be checking to ensure all vehicles are up to
date with their warrants and
registrations.
Council’s customer service counters
remain open in Fitzherbert Street. However, our Te Puia
Springs office remains closed.
Masks are mandatory and
social distancing of two metres is required when using any
Council facility.
We also remind everyone to please
scan in with the QR code or fill out a form
manually.
For more
information on services and facilities under Alert Level
2 see Council’s
website.
