Reminders About Alert Level 2

Council wants to remind the community about extra measures still in place while our region is under Alert Level 2.

Kiwa Pools (old Olympic Pools) is only open for those who have booked a lane in the undercover pool.

Children can’t be dropped off at the pools as there is no recreational swimming available during these school holidays.

The library is open, but masks are a must and there is a maximum stay of 30 minutes.

Most library resources can be accessed online at www.gpl.govt.nz.

Parking remains free but is limited to the maximum time allowed in the area. In the CBD this is two hours. Our parking wardens will continue to make sure people don’t overstay limits. They’ll also be checking to ensure all vehicles are up to date with their warrants and registrations.

Council’s customer service counters remain open in Fitzherbert Street. However, our Te Puia Springs office remains closed.

Masks are mandatory and social distancing of two metres is required when using any Council facility.

We also remind everyone to please scan in with the QR code or fill out a form manually.

For more information on services and facilities under Alert Level 2 see Council’s website.

