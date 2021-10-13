Council Reflects On Resilience In Annual Report

A year of challenges, changes, and accolades summarise Hamilton City Council’s 2020/21 Koorero Whakaraapopoto (Annual Report).

The 2020/21 Annual Report was signed off today (13 October 2021) by Council. The Annual Report reviews Council’s financial position, as well as how it has delivered on 50 performance indicators set out in the Long-Term Plan.

Ranked as one of the top 50 Smart City Governments in the world, given the 2020 Infrastructure New Zealand Excellence in Social Impact Award, and Hamilton named New Zealand’s Most Beautiful Large City – there is much to be proud of.

Council also delivered its most successful community campaign ever, with an unprecedented 5692 submissions on its 2021-31 Long-Term Plan. The resulting 10-year budget and work programme is the organisation’s most ambitious, with $6.2 billion earmarked for capital projects and operating activity over the next decade.

Council’s largest construction project, the $135 million future bridge over the Waikato River, was awarded and the Rotokauri Transport Hub opened.

A raft of new strategies were adopted, to boost housing, increase biodiversity, and enhance the recognition of and relationship with taangata whenua.

Council resolved to switch the city’s voting system from First Past the Post (FPP) to Single Transferable Vote (STV), followed by a unanimous decision to establish Maaori wards.

The new rubbish and recycling service rolled out last year and went on to earn the Air New Zealand EXCELLENCE Award for Environmental Well-being from Local Government New Zealand.

But adversity was faced. The prolonged effects of COVID-19 challenged many, however, the city’s resilience persisted.

To support the recovery, Council’s relief package included $1 million in community grants and reduced the rates increase from 3.8% to 2.8%.

Financially, Council finished the year with a debt-to revenue ratio of 149%, a deficit of $2.2 million, and a net debt balance of $499 million. These were all favourable compared with what had been forecasted.

“As I near the end of my role with Council, I’m proud of another strong financial year and the exemplary service staff again have provided to Hamilton,” said Chief Executive Richard Briggs.

“This Annual Report demonstrates that we are shaping a connected, vibrant, attractive and prosperous city and working hard to improve the wellbeing of Hamiltonians. Our organisation and city have been recognised for leading the way and we’ve got strategies and projects in place that will deliver world-class outcomes for future generations.”

Further highlights from the report include:

More of the community think Hamilton is a great place to live.

Confidence in Council decision making increased from 30% to 42%.

2442 building consents were lodged during the year, the highest since records began.

Despite COVID-19 uncertainty, visitation targets were met at FMG Stadium, Claudelands Event Centre, and visitor attractions.

Library satisfaction remains high at 93%.

More than 1 million kilograms of food scraps diverted from landfill since new recycling service launched.

The Annual Report will be available on the Council’s website early next week.

© Scoop Media

