Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Draft Emissions Reduction Plan Needs Strengthening With Suitable Emissions Targets

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 4:59 pm
Press Release: All Aboard Aotearoa

All Aboard Aotearoa Inc, a coalition of climate and transport advocacy groups, says the discussion document released by the government today for its draft Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP) is headed in the right direction, but won’t achieve the systemic change necessary for our commitments under the Zero Carbon Act to contribute to keep warming below 1.5C.

“The science is indisputable: we need to reduce CO - equivalent emissions in 2021 by well over 70% by 2030 if we are to pull our weight internationally in line with agreed IPCC climate science. Yet the government is proposing reductions of less than a third of this, and most of that drop is happening in the second budget period,” says Dr Paul Winton, a spokesperson for All Aboard. “This reflects a failure to act in the best interest of current and future generations of people. These plans will make it very hard for New Zealand to hold its own in COP26 and future international discussions”, Dr Winton says.

Transport needs to lead decarbonisation in Aotearoa. The fruits of engagement earlier this year via the Ministry of Transport green paper “Hīkina te Kohupara - Transport Emissions: Pathways to Net Zero by 2050” are apparent in the transport section of the current draft Emissions Reductions Plan. All Aboard Aotearoa made a submission on the Ministry of Transport’s green paper and is heartened by the government’s steady improvement in transport policy planning. These improvements reflect the hard work by people within government, the sector, and advocates.

However, the overall transport sector emissions targets are still woefully inadequate. “Te Tāruke-ā-Tāwhiri: Auckland's Climate Plan has a target of a 64% reduction in transport emissions by 2030; there’s no reason the Government should be holding them back on this. The plan’s great list of decarbonisation tools, like low traffic neighbourhoods and road reallocation, can be implemented rapidly and scaled up. Other tools are missing or barely mentioned in the plan, such as parking levies and fundamental changes to parking management. And while it’s good to see a target for vehicle km travelled (VKT) reductions, the halving of this target between the Ministry of Transport’s green paper and the draft ERP is disappointing. More ambitious reductions targets in the ERP would provide the missing key: robust direction to officials to use every lever available immediately,” says Heidi O’Callahan, a member of All Aboard.

All Aboard Aotearoa has shown that transport is the sector in which we can make the biggest emissions reductions in a relatively short time – creating better, more liveable cities along the way. To achieve these people-friendly changes, though, the transport sector will need to overhaul planning - including what gets measured, how traffic is modelled, how investments are evaluated and what risk management even means today.

“Government has the opportunity to lead a modern, democratic, national conversation about how we will meet our international climate commitments. But to ensure this mandated climate action is then implemented swiftly, the current consultation processes - which often serve to undermine democracy - will need to be right-sized and streamlined,” says O’Callahan.

All Aboard Aotearoa is the group behind recent Court proceedings against Auckland Transport and Auckland Council in relation to the Auckland regional land transport plan, which the group says unlawfully fails to achieve emissions reductions, and against Waka Kotahi/NZTA and the Government in relation to Mill Road.

About All Aboard Aotearoa

All Aboard Aotearoa Inc is a coalition of climate and transport advocacy groups, including Generation Zero, Bike Auckland, Movement, Women in Urbanism, Greenpeace, Lawyers for Climate Action NZ and others. All Aboard Aotearoa is calling for decarbonisation of transport by 2030 because this is the best way for Aotearoa to contribute to the global effort to limit warming to 1.5C. It also provides a unique opportunity to re-think our transport system with the potential for significant intergenerational benefits for health, quality of life, and social equity as well as environmental benefits.

All Aboard Aotearoa has filed Court proceedings against Auckland Transport and Auckland Council in relation to a recently adopted land transport plan that fails to provide for any meaningful reduction in carbon emissions. This follows a submission on the Regional Land Transport Plan and a presentation to the Auckland Council Planning Committee to highlight the key messages of the All Aboard Aotearoa campaign and the steps Council needs to take.

The coalition have also penned an open letter to the Minister of Transport, the Chief Executive of the Ministry of Transport, the Mayor, Chief Executive and Councillors of Auckland Council, and the Boards of Directors and Chief Executives of Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport calling for urgent transformation of the transport system. Follow All Aboard on Twitter here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from All Aboard Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Covid Mandates, And The Covid Pill


The cliché about “living with Covid” will not mean life as we’ve known it, Jim. Vaccination is fast becoming a condition of employment, and also a requirement to participate in aspects of social life, such as travel, attending bars, cafes, and concerts etc. These protective measures enjoy a high level of public support. However, the mandates that aim to make vaccination a condition of employment are still, legally speaking, like one shoe falling... More>>

Covid-19, 11/10: 1,719 Overall Cases


There are 55 new cases of Covid-19 today, 2 in Waikato and 53 in Auckland. 1,172 of the Auckland cases so far have recovered, and 5,975,273 vaccine doses have been administered... More>>


ALSO:




 
 


Government: Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 