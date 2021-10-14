Missing person, Ashburton
Thursday, 14 October 2021, 7:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for sightings of missing 84-year-old
Kura Clark.
Kura, who uses a walking frame, was reported
missing from her Ashburton home
late last
night.
Residents in the Alford Forest Road, River Road,
Oak Grove and Walnut Avenue
area are asked to check their
properties, including sheds and outbuildings.
Information
can be reported to Police by calling 111 and quoting event
number
P048262772.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Covid Mandates, And The Covid Pill
The cliché about “living with Covid” will not mean life as we’ve known it, Jim. Vaccination is fast becoming a condition of employment, and also a requirement to participate in aspects of social life, such as travel, attending bars, cafes, and concerts etc. These protective measures enjoy a high level of public support. However, the mandates that aim to make vaccination a condition of employment are still, legally speaking, like one shoe falling... More>>
Covid-19, 11/10: 1,719 Overall Cases
There are 55 new cases of Covid-19 today, 2 in Waikato and 53 in Auckland. 1,172 of the Auckland cases so far have recovered, and 5,975,273 vaccine doses have been administered... More>>
ALSO: