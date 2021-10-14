Missing person, Ashburton

Police are appealing for sightings of missing 84-year-old Kura Clark.

Kura, who uses a walking frame, was reported missing from her Ashburton home

late last night.

Residents in the Alford Forest Road, River Road, Oak Grove and Walnut Avenue

area are asked to check their properties, including sheds and outbuildings.

Information can be reported to Police by calling 111 and quoting event number

P048262772.

