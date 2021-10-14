Harbourside Market To Reopen This Sunday

Wellington’s Harbourside Market will reopen this Sunday 15 October with COVID-19 Alert Level 2 restrictions in place.

Following Ministry of Health advice, outdoor Farmers Markets can open at Alert Level 2 with no restrictions on numbers, but with guidelines in place including 2-metre rule physical distancing, mandatory mask wearing, and COVID Tracer QR codes and sign in options on site.

Adhering to the Ministry of Health guidelines, the main entrances and site will be staffed to maintain regulations, the market will be using the whole of Barnett St car park for produce trucks only, and both the Waitangi Stream Promenade and Te Papa Promenade for generously spaced food vendors.

A return to operating the market will support the many small businesses and local produce growers as it is their main source of income, and will return a popular social activity and affordable service to the community in a well-managed outdoor setting, and resume other benefits like unsold produce going to charitable groups like Kaibosh.

FAQs

There are no restrictions on the number of people that can be at a Farmers Market.

Everyone must stay 2 metres away from people not in their bubble.

The market will display a NZ COVID Tracer QR code, and have an alternative option for customers to record their visit for contact tracing purposes.

There will be five manned QR code stations at main entry points to the market site in addition to every stall having their own.

Everyone, including workers, must wear a face covering.

Staff will be onsite to assist and help maintain physical distancing and mask wearing.

There will be no car parking available in Barnett St car park.

No additional seating will be available, and the public will be encouraged to move along the waterfront to find seating.

To discourage lingering there will be no performers on site.

No cash out service and stalls will all have EFTPOS, but cash will be accepted.

Stay up to date with Harbourside Market information on their Facebook Page.

For more information regarding Farmers Markets at Alert Level 2, please visit the COVID-19 website.

Please note: Newtown and Johnsonville Markets are run by independent organisations, so please visit their Facebook pages to see their status.

