Watercare Water Supply Update: 14 October

Please see our weekly water supply update for more information and our website for further insights on water supply.

Gordon Campbell: On Covid Mandates, And The Covid Pill

The cliché about “living with Covid” will not mean life as we’ve known it, Jim. Vaccination is fast becoming a condition of employment, and also a requirement to participate in aspects of social life, such as travel, attending bars, cafes, and concerts etc. These protective measures enjoy a high level of public support. However, the mandates that aim to make vaccination a condition of employment are still, legally speaking, like one shoe falling... More>>

Covid-19, 11/10: 1,719 Overall Cases

There are 55 new cases of Covid-19 today, 2 in Waikato and 53 in Auckland. 1,172 of the Auckland cases so far have recovered, and 5,975,273 vaccine doses have been administered... More>>





ALSO:

Government - Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces