Super Saturday Vaccination Clinics Confirmed In MidCentral Rohe

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 12:23 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

MidCentral DHB’s COVID-19 vaccination blitz on Saturday, 16 October, will include 16 clinics in Palmerston North and 12 in towns around the region.

The push is part of a Government campaign to lift vaccination rates across the country and supports a Cabinet decision this week to mandate vaccinations for health and education workers.

MDHB COVID-19 Response Manager Bronwen Warren said businesses and organisations across the region were asissting the campaign by donating hundreds of prizes and by spreading the word to their diverse communities.

The Lido Aquatic Centre has 50 swim vouchers up for grabs and the Manawatū Turbos are offering 200 free tickets to Saturday night’s clash with Wellington to the first people who attend clinics at Central Energy Trust Arena and The Plaza during the day.

Horizons Regional Council is providing free bus rides to vaccination centres until 31 December. The free fare is accessed by showing the driver confirmation of an appointment, or vaccination card on the return trip. On Super Saturday, people can say they are heading to a walk-in clinic to access a free fare.

“We have received an overwhelming response from the business community and we know their help will encourage more people in our region to get vaccinated, ” Ms Warren said.

“Between Monday and Wednesday, we provided 6762 vaccinations across the region, so we’re on target to deliver our goal of 15,000 doses by the end of Super Saturday.”

MDHB COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Senior Responsible Officer Deborah Davies encouraged everyone to talk about the vaccine with their friends and whānau.

“We want people to access reliable information about the vaccine so they can make an informed decision, and they can do this by visiting the Ministry of Health website,” Ms Davies said.

“Getting vaccinated is our biggest tool to beat the virus and getting back to doing the things we love.”

Anyone who is feeling unwell with flu symptoms is urged to get tested at our designated testing site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North.

A full list of the confirmed clinics for Saturday are listed below. Any updates will be posted on the MidCentral DHB website and Facebook page.

Please note some of these vaccination sites are for booked appointments or priority populations only. If you cannot see a clinic on HealthPoint, please call 0800 MDHB VAX (0800 6342 829) for more information.

MidCentral DHB – Super Saturday – Confirmed Clinics
Saturday, 16 October
Palmerston North 
ClinicLocationTime 
Central Energy Trust Arena 2 (Indoors)Gate 5, Pascal Street, Palmerston North7am to 7pm 
The Plaza Pop-Up ClinicThe Plaza, Palmerston North9.30am to 5.00pm 
PN Central38 Fitzherbert Avenue, Palmerston North8.30am to 3.30pm 
Pasifika Clinic Drive ThroughPapaioea Pasifika Community Centre, Bill Brown Park, Havelock Avenue, Palmerston North10am to 3pm 
City Health Pharmacy22 Victoria Avenue, Palmerston North10am to 2pm 
Cook Street Pharmacy281 College Street, Palmerston North10am to 3.30pm 
Unichem Terrace End325 Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North9am to 7pm 
Ashhurst Triangle - Palmerston North City Council Library BusAshhurst Valley Car Park10am to 2pm 
Cook Street Health Centre/Crossroads ChurchCrossroads Church: Corner of Cook Street and Church Street, Palmerston North9am to 4pm 
WW Clinic on Grey244 Grey St, Palmerston North1pm to 6pm 
Kauri Health Care619 Featherston Street, Palmerston North9am to 1pm 
The Palms Medical Practice445 Ferguson Street, Palmerston North9am to 7pm 
Village Medical362 Albert Street, Palmerston North9am to 2pm (bookings only) 
Victoria Medical482 Church Street, Palmerston North8am to 4pm (bookings only) 
Te Wakahuia56 Pembroke Street, Palmerston North10am to 4pm 
Te Wakahuia, Softball ParkColquhoun Park, Palmerston North12.30pm to 2.30pm 
Manawatū
ClinicLocationTime
Feilding Health Care (Feilding)Manfeild Park, 59 South Street, Feilding9am to 4.30pm
      
Horowhenua
ClinicLocationTime
Muaūpoko Tribal Authority and Raukawa Whānau Ora Drive-Through (Levin)Donnelly Park, Atkin Avenue, Levin9am to 2.30pm
Berry’s Health Care Pharmacy (Levin)62 Liverpool Street, Levin9am to 5pm
Te Waiora (Shannon)2 Stout Street, Shannon9am to 1pm
Berry’s Health Care Pharmacy Pop-Up Clinic (Foxton)Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, Foxton10am to 2pm
DHB Outreach Team42 Seabury Avenue, Foxton Beach10am to 3pm
Tararua
ClinicLocationTime
Eketāhuna Mobile Clinic (Eketāhuna)Eketāhuna Health Centre9am to 11.30pm
Tararua Health Group, The Bush Multisport Park57 Huxley Street, Pahiatua9.30am to 4.30pm
The Hub, Dannevirke Tararua Health Group (Dannevirke)23 Gordon Street, Dannevirke9.30am to 4.15pm
Ōtaki
ClinicLocationTime
Hamish Barham Pharmacy (Ōtaki)80 Main Street, Ōtaki9am to 1pm
Ōtaki Medical Centre/ The Māoriland Hub (Ōtaki)68 Main Street, Ōtaki10am to 4pm
Māori Mobile Camper (Ōtaki mobile)Ōtaki9am to 3pm

