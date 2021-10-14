Super Saturday Vaccination Clinics Confirmed In MidCentral Rohe
MidCentral DHB’s COVID-19 vaccination blitz on Saturday, 16 October, will include 16 clinics in Palmerston North and 12 in towns around the region.
The push is part of a Government campaign to lift vaccination rates across the country and supports a Cabinet decision this week to mandate vaccinations for health and education workers.
MDHB COVID-19 Response Manager Bronwen Warren said businesses and organisations across the region were asissting the campaign by donating hundreds of prizes and by spreading the word to their diverse communities.
The Lido Aquatic Centre has 50 swim vouchers up for grabs and the Manawatū Turbos are offering 200 free tickets to Saturday night’s clash with Wellington to the first people who attend clinics at Central Energy Trust Arena and The Plaza during the day.
Horizons Regional Council is providing free bus rides to vaccination centres until 31 December. The free fare is accessed by showing the driver confirmation of an appointment, or vaccination card on the return trip. On Super Saturday, people can say they are heading to a walk-in clinic to access a free fare.
“We have received an overwhelming response from the business community and we know their help will encourage more people in our region to get vaccinated, ” Ms Warren said.
“Between Monday and Wednesday, we provided 6762 vaccinations across the region, so we’re on target to deliver our goal of 15,000 doses by the end of Super Saturday.”
MDHB COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Senior Responsible Officer Deborah Davies encouraged everyone to talk about the vaccine with their friends and whānau.
“We want people to access reliable information about the vaccine so they can make an informed decision, and they can do this by visiting the Ministry of Health website,” Ms Davies said.
“Getting vaccinated is our biggest tool to beat the virus and getting back to doing the things we love.”
Anyone who is feeling unwell with flu symptoms is urged to get tested at our designated testing site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North.
A full list of the confirmed clinics for Saturday are listed below. Any updates will be posted on the MidCentral DHB website and Facebook page.
Please note some of these vaccination sites are for booked appointments or priority populations only. If you cannot see a clinic on HealthPoint, please call 0800 MDHB VAX (0800 6342 829) for more information.
|MidCentral DHB – Super Saturday – Confirmed Clinics
|Saturday, 16 October
|Palmerston North
|Clinic
|Location
|Time
|Central Energy Trust Arena 2 (Indoors)
|Gate 5, Pascal Street, Palmerston North
|7am to 7pm
|The Plaza Pop-Up Clinic
|The Plaza, Palmerston North
|9.30am to 5.00pm
|PN Central
|38 Fitzherbert Avenue, Palmerston North
|8.30am to 3.30pm
|Pasifika Clinic Drive Through
|Papaioea Pasifika Community Centre, Bill Brown Park, Havelock Avenue, Palmerston North
|10am to 3pm
|City Health Pharmacy
|22 Victoria Avenue, Palmerston North
|10am to 2pm
|Cook Street Pharmacy
|281 College Street, Palmerston North
|10am to 3.30pm
|Unichem Terrace End
|325 Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North
|9am to 7pm
|Ashhurst Triangle - Palmerston North City Council Library Bus
|Ashhurst Valley Car Park
|10am to 2pm
|Cook Street Health Centre/Crossroads Church
|Crossroads Church: Corner of Cook Street and Church Street, Palmerston North
|9am to 4pm
|WW Clinic on Grey
|244 Grey St, Palmerston North
|1pm to 6pm
|Kauri Health Care
|619 Featherston Street, Palmerston North
|9am to 1pm
|The Palms Medical Practice
|445 Ferguson Street, Palmerston North
|9am to 7pm
|Village Medical
|362 Albert Street, Palmerston North
|9am to 2pm (bookings only)
|Victoria Medical
|482 Church Street, Palmerston North
|8am to 4pm (bookings only)
|Te Wakahuia
|56 Pembroke Street, Palmerston North
|10am to 4pm
|Te Wakahuia, Softball Park
|Colquhoun Park, Palmerston North
|12.30pm to 2.30pm
|Manawatū
|Clinic
|Location
|Time
|Feilding Health Care (Feilding)
|Manfeild Park, 59 South Street, Feilding
|9am to 4.30pm
|Horowhenua
|Clinic
|Location
|Time
|Muaūpoko Tribal Authority and Raukawa Whānau Ora Drive-Through (Levin)
|Donnelly Park, Atkin Avenue, Levin
|9am to 2.30pm
|Berry’s Health Care Pharmacy (Levin)
|62 Liverpool Street, Levin
|9am to 5pm
|Te Waiora (Shannon)
|2 Stout Street, Shannon
|9am to 1pm
|Berry’s Health Care Pharmacy Pop-Up Clinic (Foxton)
|Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, Foxton
|10am to 2pm
|DHB Outreach Team
|42 Seabury Avenue, Foxton Beach
|10am to 3pm
|Tararua
|Clinic
|Location
|Time
|Eketāhuna Mobile Clinic (Eketāhuna)
|Eketāhuna Health Centre
|9am to 11.30pm
|Tararua Health Group, The Bush Multisport Park
|57 Huxley Street, Pahiatua
|9.30am to 4.30pm
|The Hub, Dannevirke Tararua Health Group (Dannevirke)
|23 Gordon Street, Dannevirke
|9.30am to 4.15pm
|Ōtaki
|Clinic
|Location
|Time
|Hamish Barham Pharmacy (Ōtaki)
|80 Main Street, Ōtaki
|9am to 1pm
|Ōtaki Medical Centre/ The Māoriland Hub (Ōtaki)
|68 Main Street, Ōtaki
|10am to 4pm
|Māori Mobile Camper (Ōtaki mobile)
|Ōtaki
|9am to 3pm