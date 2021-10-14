Super Saturday Vaccination Clinics Confirmed In MidCentral Rohe

MidCentral DHB’s COVID-19 vaccination blitz on Saturday, 16 October, will include 16 clinics in Palmerston North and 12 in towns around the region.

The push is part of a Government campaign to lift vaccination rates across the country and supports a Cabinet decision this week to mandate vaccinations for health and education workers.

MDHB COVID-19 Response Manager Bronwen Warren said businesses and organisations across the region were asissting the campaign by donating hundreds of prizes and by spreading the word to their diverse communities.

The Lido Aquatic Centre has 50 swim vouchers up for grabs and the Manawatū Turbos are offering 200 free tickets to Saturday night’s clash with Wellington to the first people who attend clinics at Central Energy Trust Arena and The Plaza during the day.

Horizons Regional Council is providing free bus rides to vaccination centres until 31 December. The free fare is accessed by showing the driver confirmation of an appointment, or vaccination card on the return trip. On Super Saturday, people can say they are heading to a walk-in clinic to access a free fare.

“We have received an overwhelming response from the business community and we know their help will encourage more people in our region to get vaccinated, ” Ms Warren said.

“Between Monday and Wednesday, we provided 6762 vaccinations across the region, so we’re on target to deliver our goal of 15,000 doses by the end of Super Saturday.”

MDHB COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Senior Responsible Officer Deborah Davies encouraged everyone to talk about the vaccine with their friends and whānau.

“We want people to access reliable information about the vaccine so they can make an informed decision, and they can do this by visiting the Ministry of Health website,” Ms Davies said.

“Getting vaccinated is our biggest tool to beat the virus and getting back to doing the things we love.”

Anyone who is feeling unwell with flu symptoms is urged to get tested at our designated testing site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North.

A full list of the confirmed clinics for Saturday are listed below. Any updates will be posted on the MidCentral DHB website and Facebook page.

Please note some of these vaccination sites are for booked appointments or priority populations only. If you cannot see a clinic on HealthPoint, please call 0800 MDHB VAX (0800 6342 829) for more information.

MidCentral DHB – Super Saturday – Confirmed Clinics Saturday, 16 October

Palmerston North Clinic Location Time Central Energy Trust Arena 2 (Indoors) Gate 5, Pascal Street, Palmerston North 7am to 7pm The Plaza Pop-Up Clinic The Plaza, Palmerston North 9.30am to 5.00pm PN Central 38 Fitzherbert Avenue, Palmerston North 8.30am to 3.30pm Pasifika Clinic Drive Through Papaioea Pasifika Community Centre, Bill Brown Park, Havelock Avenue, Palmerston North 10am to 3pm City Health Pharmacy 22 Victoria Avenue, Palmerston North 10am to 2pm Cook Street Pharmacy 281 College Street, Palmerston North 10am to 3.30pm Unichem Terrace End 325 Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North 9am to 7pm Ashhurst Triangle - Palmerston North City Council Library Bus Ashhurst Valley Car Park 10am to 2pm Cook Street Health Centre/Crossroads Church Crossroads Church: Corner of Cook Street and Church Street, Palmerston North 9am to 4pm WW Clinic on Grey 244 Grey St, Palmerston North 1pm to 6pm Kauri Health Care 619 Featherston Street, Palmerston North 9am to 1pm The Palms Medical Practice 445 Ferguson Street, Palmerston North 9am to 7pm Village Medical 362 Albert Street, Palmerston North 9am to 2pm (bookings only) Victoria Medical 482 Church Street, Palmerston North 8am to 4pm (bookings only) Te Wakahuia 56 Pembroke Street, Palmerston North 10am to 4pm Te Wakahuia, Softball Park Colquhoun Park, Palmerston North 12.30pm to 2.30pm Manawatū Clinic Location Time Feilding Health Care (Feilding) Manfeild Park, 59 South Street, Feilding 9am to 4.30pm

Horowhenua Clinic Location Time Muaūpoko Tribal Authority and Raukawa Whānau Ora Drive-Through (Levin) Donnelly Park, Atkin Avenue, Levin 9am to 2.30pm Berry’s Health Care Pharmacy (Levin) 62 Liverpool Street, Levin 9am to 5pm Te Waiora (Shannon) 2 Stout Street, Shannon 9am to 1pm Berry’s Health Care Pharmacy Pop-Up Clinic (Foxton) Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, Foxton 10am to 2pm DHB Outreach Team 42 Seabury Avenue, Foxton Beach 10am to 3pm

Tararua Clinic Location Time Eketāhuna Mobile Clinic (Eketāhuna) Eketāhuna Health Centre 9am to 11.30pm Tararua Health Group, The Bush Multisport Park 57 Huxley Street, Pahiatua 9.30am to 4.30pm The Hub, Dannevirke Tararua Health Group (Dannevirke) 23 Gordon Street, Dannevirke 9.30am to 4.15pm

Ōtaki Clinic Location Time Hamish Barham Pharmacy (Ōtaki) 80 Main Street, Ōtaki 9am to 1pm Ōtaki Medical Centre/ The Māoriland Hub (Ōtaki) 68 Main Street, Ōtaki 10am to 4pm Māori Mobile Camper (Ōtaki mobile) Ōtaki 9am to 3pm

