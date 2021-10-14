Snapper On Rail Unveiled On Johnsonville Line

Metlink confirmed the launch date for Snapper on rail today with the card payment rolling out on the Johnsonville line as part of a pilot that will inform the National Ticketing Solution in the future.

Familiar to hundreds and thousands of bus passengers across the region, Snapper will now be accepted on the Johnsonville line from 14 November.

Scott Gallacher, General Manager for Metlink, says new Snapper card validator machines are being installed at stations on the Johnsonville line making it easy for rail passengers to tag on and off.

“We’re trying to make this easy as possible for passengers. As well as the new validators we’ll also have a team on the ground helping educate passengers and getting them familiar with the new system.

This pilot is an important step in Metlink’s transition to the National Ticketing Solution, it gives us an immediate idea of the design, implementation, maintenance and administration challenges of running electronic ticketing on rail while giving passengers a chance to adjust to a new easier payment method,” says Scott Gallacher.

While there will not be any integrated transfers between rail and bus during the trial, passengers will be able to use Snapper on any bus replacements on the Johnsonville line during the pilot. In early 2022 Metlink is looking to introduce a 30 day rail pass on Snapper (the same as is currently in place on bus), for passengers wishing to replace their monthly paper train tickets.

In the long term, Metlink believes the pilot will also provide further insight into customer travel behaviour and demand, enabling the region’s public transport provider to design future fare deals and bundles. Metlink is currently planning for public consultation on new fare products and prices in 2022.

During the pilot phase, all current paper ticket products and cash sales, including on-board purchasing will remain available for passengers. Metlink has been working with communities and schools to build awareness of the pilot to ensure passengers, especially students, are prepared for the upcoming change.

© Scoop Media

