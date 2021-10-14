Te Rūnanga O Whaingaroa Offer Marae Prize Draw Incentive To Encourage Vaccinations

Whangaroa iwi organisation, Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa is encouraging the uri of Whangaroa to get vaccinated, tendering a prize back competition for the 17 marae in the Whangaroa rohe.

Tumuaki - Chief Executive, Bree Davis believes there are compelling reason for Whangaroa to get on board with the vaccination roll-out. Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa highlights that vaccination reduces risk for our most vulnerable, the pressure on our health system and the risk of future Alert Level rises.

“The vaccination numbers for Māori in our rohe are near 40%. Our whānau in Whangaroa are a proud marae people, we’re all ahikā, and the marae prize pack is something we can do to drive numbers and encourage our whānau to get vaccinated,” says Davis.

All vaccinations received in Whangaroa are eligible; receive a vaccination and your chosen marae goes into the draw for the prize-pack worth $18,000.

“We’re aiming for 80% by December. Do it for your whānau, do it for your marae, do it for your whakapapa,” Davis added.

Pourūnā - Nursing Clinic Manager, Lorna Smeath says the vaccine roll-out in the Whangaroa rohe has been very successful with over three thousand vaccinations delivered since 31 May.

“We have the capability to vaccinate our whole community. Whangaroa has always been led by its own and ahikā play an important part,” she says. “An incentive for our marae, the heart of our Māori community, shows our appreciation for those that have already vaccinated and those yet to be vaccinated,” Smeath added.

Each vaccine delivered equates to one vote for either of the 17 marae. Prize packs include $8,000 ride-on lawn mower or water tank installation package, a $6,000 wāhi tapu shed and utilities package, and a $4,000 mattress and linen package. Drawn on the 10 December. Those vaccinated before todays launch date will be contacted by the dedicated team. Conditions apply and can be read at www.whaingaroa.iwi.nz

