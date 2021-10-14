Waikato Police Arrest Man In Relation To A Series Of Property Damage Offences
Thursday, 14 October 2021, 3:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in relation to
a range of offending in
the Te Pahu and Te Kawa
areas.
The man was allegedly involved in eight
incidents in early September and one
at the
beginning of August.
He is expected to appear in Te
Awamutu District Court on 14 October 2021
on
charges including burglary, arson and
destruction of property.
Further charges are under
consideration.
All outstanding property has been
recovered and Police would like to thank
the Te
Pahu and Te Kawa communities for information leading to this
arrest.
“Rural support officers helped liaise with
these rural communities and
identify successful
lines of inquiry which lead to this arrest,”
Waikato
West Area Response Manager Acting Senior
Sergeant Scott Mckenzie.
“It highlights the value
our rural support officers have in keeping a
close
link with our more-isolated
communities.”
Police take offending such as this
seriously and would like to reassure
smaller
communities that we will investigate and hold those
responsible
to
account.
