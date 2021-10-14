Waikato Police Arrest Man In Relation To A Series Of Property Damage Offences



Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in relation to a range of offending in

the Te Pahu and Te Kawa areas.

The man was allegedly involved in eight incidents in early September and one

at the beginning of August.

He is expected to appear in Te Awamutu District Court on 14 October 2021 on

charges including burglary, arson and destruction of property.

Further charges are under consideration.

All outstanding property has been recovered and Police would like to thank

the Te Pahu and Te Kawa communities for information leading to this arrest.

“Rural support officers helped liaise with these rural communities and

identify successful lines of inquiry which lead to this arrest,” Waikato

West Area Response Manager Acting Senior Sergeant Scott Mckenzie.

“It highlights the value our rural support officers have in keeping a close

link with our more-isolated communities.”

Police take offending such as this seriously and would like to reassure

smaller communities that we will investigate and hold those responsible to

account.

