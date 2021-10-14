Government Announces Total Of $15 Million For Wellington City Mission’s Building Project

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has today announced a further $5 million of shovel ready funding for The Wellington City Mission’s new building project Whakamaru.

Speaking at the groundbreaking event of the new building in Oxford Terrace, Minister Robertson acknowledged the work of The Wellington City Mission, saying: “We know that if we wrap services around people, if we give people the security of a place to be and to grow then they will thrive. To me that’s what Whakamaru is and will be.”

In 2020, The Wellington City Mission received $10 million as part of the shovel ready Government initiative. Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge responded to the announcement saying he was delighted. “This additional shovel ready money will enable us to have more confidence in meeting the full cost of the build, opening in 2023 without debt. The $5 million enables us to deliver the vision for the community that we long to create.”

As MP for Wellington Central, Minister Robertson congratulated The Wellington City Mission saying “This is a great project that will change people’s lives and improve this city. I want Wellington to be the opposite of loneliness. To be a place where there is community, and everyone is supported to be a part of us. For me Whakamaru is a great step towards making sure Wellington is indeed the opposite of loneliness.”

When completed in 2023, Whakamaru will be a 24/7 community facility with 35 supported living apartments, a social supermarket, a community café, a chapel, a conference facility, a medical centre, and the offices of The Wellington City Mission.

Murray Edridge says Whakamaru will be a game changer for Wellington. “What we seek to achieve is the community caring for itself. We believe that Whakamaru will facilitate the community to do just that.”

Notes

Whakamaru, a name gifted by mana whenua means to shelter, to protect, to safeguard.

Construction: Naylor Love are the building contractors. They advised a full demolition and re-build would save time and costs. Demolition begins on Thursday 14 October 2021. Construction of build begins in January 2022. Completion 2023.

Hours of Operation: 24/7

The building will consist of:

35 apartments for supported living

Community Café (120 seats)

Conference Centre (Up to 100)

Medical Centre

Chapel

Laundry & Showers for the public to use

