Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Countdown To Super Saturday As Hawke’s Bay Surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 Vaccines

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay has surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines given as the region gears up for Super Saturday.

Super Saturday is a nationwide day of action for COVID-19 vaccination to encourage everyone eligible and not yet vaccinated to join the millions of people in New Zealand already vaccinated.

Chief executive Keriana Brooking said momentum was building for Saturday with the regions’ councils, general practices, pharmacies, Māori providers and lots of other businesses all supporting the event.

“There will be giveaways, food and music at some of the larger events and we are really looking forward to seeing everyone out and about and getting vaccinated.

“As part of a special one-off Super Saturday incentive the DHB, with the very generous support of Spark Health, will automatically put everyone who has their first dose of the vaccine from any of the Hawke’s Bay clinics into a draw to win one of three iPhone 13 or one of seven $100 Prezzy cards.

“We will draw the winners next week, under Police Supervision,” she said.

Mrs Brooking said there will be nearly 30 vaccination clinics open across Hawke’s Bay on Saturday 16 October, with some clinics open until early evening and goBay buses would be free. A free shuttle through Kahungunu Health Services – Choices Hastings is also available and whānau can call 08002COVID to book.

“The Super Saturday clinics will make it super easy to get vaccinated. Either get your first dose, or if it has been over three weeks since your first dose, get your second.

Mrs Brooking said even those fully vaccinated can help boost vaccination rates in Hawke’s Bay further.

“If you are one of the many people who have already had the vaccine, well done. “We still need your help - reach out to friends, whānau, and colleagues who are hesitant about getting vaccinated, or haven’t done so yet, and encourage them to protect themselves and our community.”

“COVID-19 vaccines are the most well-studied vaccines ever made,” she said. “Nearly 50 percent of the world's population has had a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 3 million people in Aotearoa have had their first Pfizer vaccine. This means we have lots of data to show the vaccine has been thoroughly assessed for safety.”

In addition to the Super Saturday clinics, there are a number of regular weekly clinics and pop-up marae and church-based clinics. Information is available at hbcovidvaccine.nz. People can also go to www.bookmyvaccine.nz or call 0800 28 29 26 to book.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Epic Fails Of Kris Faafoi


Ever since Winston Peters first breathed life into this government in 2018, its own branding has been all about social justice and how we all need to be “kind” to each other. Somehow, Kris Faafoi must have missed the memo. His performance in the immigration portfolio (in particular) has neither been kind nor just, especially to the migrants whose skills New Zealand will need to get us through Covid, and grow the economy into the future... More>>

Covid-19 & Government: Government Green Lights Rapid Antigen Testing


Some of the country’s largest businesses have put in an order for 300,000 approved rapid antigen tests for their workforce, after working at pace with the Government on a new scheme unveiled by Associate Minister of Health and Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall... More>>


ALSO:




 
 


Government: Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 