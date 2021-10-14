Marlborough’s Road To Recovery – 14 October Update

A multi-agency collaboration has resulted in more gumboots hitting the ground this week to help affected landowners as Marlborough’s road to recovery continues.

The Ministry for Social Development (MSD), Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), Marlborough District Council, Rural Support Trust and Federated Farmers have combined forces to secure more help for the region’s rural community with a Marlborough contract now finalised for an Enhanced Taskforce Green workforce.

The $500,000 contract allows for two crews, 5 workers and one supervisor in each, to work for a period of up to 12 weeks to assist the region’s recovery efforts.

“Teams hit the ground this week. Between the Rural Support Trust, MPI and Federated Farmers, they will be allocated to the farms and vineyards most in need,” said Marlborough Recovery Manager, Dean Heiford.

“The Government’s Enhanced Taskforce Green scheme is designed to help in the event of an emergency that has caused significant damage, such as an earthquake or flood, to help with clean-up and recovery,” he said.

“We have been steadily working towards this with the parties involved and are now pleased to advise that this has been fully funded by MSD to support the ongoing clean up from the flood event around Marlborough. This is great news for our rural community who are still dealing with the aftermath of the July storm on their properties,” he said.

Subsidised Water Taxi Support

More support is also on the way for Kenepuru residents, workers and visitors with the Council’s Subsidised Water Taxi Service now been extended to include services to and from Picton to Torea and Mistletoe/Onahau Bays.

“This is thanks to another great collaboration, this time with our regional tourism organisation Destination Marlborough and our local tourism operators,” said Mr Heiford.

The subsidised water taxi service has been made possible with funding support from the Marlborough Mayoral Relief Fund as part of the Council’s storm recovery support programme. Subsidised water taxi services to and from Havelock were announced last week.

“It’s great to have this service expanded to include Picton water transport as this is another step towards reconnecting people and making it easier for them to access essential services or travel to and from their Sounds’ property,” said Mr Heiford.

“I encourage residents to coordinate times with neighbours to travel together if possible. Please be mindful that this is a new service for everyone, there will be some niggles as it rolls out, so bear with us as our teams do their best to assist,” he said.

The subsidy will be in place until the end of March 2022, subject to roads reopening and the level of use. The new water taxi subsidy is separate to the existing barge service subsidy.

Support around access remains high on the priority list for the Council to continue to try to ease the impact of the current road closures on isolated communities, particularly in the Marlborough Sounds.

This week the Council and Marlborough Roads facilitated the upgrading and extending of the commercial barge ramp in Queen Charlotte Sound’s Torea Bay, a key access point into the Kenepuru Sound for supplies, roading repair personnel and heavy machinery.

“We know Torea Bay is a lifeline for residents who require regular supplies and to provide access out to Picton, and it is key point for the recovery effort to access the Kenepuru Road,” said Mr Heiford. “The upgraded ramp is now available for use and will make a big difference to ease of access to this site for all users.”

Roading

Two Marlborough Roads Recovery Updates - one for the Marlborough Sounds and the other for the wider region - have been issued this week containing the most up to date information on the district’s Recovery Zones. To view these go to:

Marlborough Roads Recovery Update - Marlborough Sounds - 12 October 2021

Marlborough Roads Recovery Update - 13 October 2021

Wet weather is a regular feature at this time of year but, while it may mean short disruptions on some sites, the Marlborough Roads Recovery Team reports there have been no longer-term impacts to their work schedule so far.

As the Marlborough Roads Recovery Team continues to confirm the programme of recovery work and more work gets underway across the region, the Recovery Team will need to change the traffic management and access arrangements now and then until the works are complete. People are asked to please refer regularly to the Road access status for latest information.

The next update from the Marlborough Roads Recovery Team is planned for Wednesday 20 October.

© Scoop Media

