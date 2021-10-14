Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Free Sky Tower Ticket For Getting Vaccinated At SkyCity On Super Saturday

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 4:26 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY

To encourage and support Aucklanders getting vaccinated, every person who is vaccinated at SkyCity’s drive-through vaccination event on Super Saturday will receive a free ticket to the Sky Tower for use when it re-opens.

The event will take place in the SkyCity carpark from 10am – 7.30pm this Saturday 16th October and is free for all people 12+ who need their first or second COVID-19 vaccine.

The event is being run in collaboration with Auckland Health Providers with the goal of administering one vaccine per minute, that’s a total of 1,000 vaccines to Aucklanders.

In addition to the free Sky Tower pass, there will be spot prizes up for grabs including family passes and All Black shirts from the All Blacks Experience, family passes to Weta Workshop Unleashed and vouchers for Sky Jump and Sky Walk plus free L&P, ice-cream and chocolate.

From tonight until Sunday, the Sky Tower will be lit yellow and white to stand in solidarity with all New Zealanders during these uncertain times.

Michael Ahearne, Chief Executive Officer SkyCity Entertainment Group wanted to acknowledge the significance of Super Saturday through the lighting of the Sky Tower and our onsite vaccination event.

“Any vaccine’s strength is in its numbers, SkyCity’s view is that the more people who get vaccinated, the stronger and safer we will all be.

“When the government put the call out to businesses to leave no stone unturned to support Super Saturday, we tried to think of what SkyCity could do to really turn the dial on motivating Aucklanders to get vaccinated.

“Kiwis love the Sky Tower; it is often looked to as a symbol of hope. I want as many Aucklanders as possible to come to SkyCity, get vaccinated and get their free ticket to visit the Tower. The sooner we are all vaccinated, the sooner we can open the doors and welcome them back again,” says Ahearne.

Strict health and safety protocols will be in place to ensure everyone’s safety at the event, and Federal Street will be closed to the public.

People can drive up at any time and don’t need to book. The SkyCity vaccination event is drive-through only, anyone who does not have a car and wants to get vaccinated should head to the nearby Graham Street Vaccination Centre.

