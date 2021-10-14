Canterbury Police Warn Of Facebook Marketplace Scam
Christchurch Police are advising people buying or selling electronics on
Facebook to be wary of scams and fake profiles.
Police have dealt with five cases
in the city where offenders will create a
fake Facebook profile and advertise a high-end iPhone or iPad on Facebook
Marketplace at a price that’s almost too-good to be true.
The offender then arranges a meeting place to make the sale.
However, in these
cases no sale has taken place and multiple victims have
had
their own cell phones or cash stolen from them.
In other cases the offenders will contact the
seller of a genuine listing,
arrange a time and place to meet and then steal the item instead of paying
for it.
Canterbury Police are working
under the assumption that the five incidents
are linked and involve the same offenders.
In one case on
September 23 a person agreed to meet the offender to sell
an
iPad they had listed on Facebook Marketplace.
Two offenders have met with the victim
and run away with the iPad – and
have then assaulted the victim who has given chase.
If you
decide to purchase off social media, we encourage you to
take basic
precautions to protect yourself. This includes:
• Insist on meeting to conduct
transactions and examine the item before
completing the transaction. Meet in a public place, and take a friend. DO NOT
go into someone’s house or allow them into yours, DO NOT deposit money into
another person’s account before you have received the item.
•
Learning more about the person you are buying from or
selling to. Note:
You can tap on a person's profile on the product listing page to see if you
have any friends in common, their marketplace activity, and any ratings they
may have received.
• Protect
yourself from online scams. Check out
https://www.netsafe.org.nz/advice/scams/(link is external) or
https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/email-and-internet-safety/internet-sca...
and
https://www.nzba.org.nz/consumer-information/smarter-banking/fraud-safet...(link
is external)
• Ensure friends and family, especially
anyone vulnerable, understand what
to do to protect themselves. Be the person to provide that ongoing support
and advice.
• Trust your instincts
– if it’s too good to be true or sounds like
a
scam, it probably is.
New Zealand Police
have partnered with Facebook, Netsafe and CERT to
bring
attention to the variety of online scams offenders use.
To find out more about common types of
scams, visit
https://scamgallery.co.nz/welcome/ [1]
Anyone who believes they have been a victim of a
scam should make a report to
Police on 105 or visit their local station.