90 Per Cent Vaccination Milestone Within Canterbury’s Reach

Friday, 15 October 2021, 8:51 am
Press Release: Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce

Approximately 84 per cent of Cantabrians have now had their first vaccination, meaning about 30,300 more people need their first vaccination for the region to reach the 90 per cent milestone by Labour Weekend, says Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive and spokesperson for the 90forCanterbury campaign, Leeann Watson.

The 90% for Canterbury campaign is a local Covid-19 vaccine initiative to promote and ensure Canterbury can reach a goal of 90 per cent of Cantabrians receiving at least their first vaccination by Labour Weekend. It is being led by the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, Harvey Cameron, Christchurch Airport and others who have generously donated time and resources to help support the initiative.

Ms Watson says over the last three weeks there has been a noticeable increase in support for the vaccination rollout.

"We are currently at about 84 per cent for first vaccinations and for the past few weeks Canterbury's first doses have been over 20 per cent above the national average. I’m confident we can reach 90 per cent in just over a week, but it is going to require a lot more people rolling up their sleeves - literally. We’re encouraging everyone from throughout the community to get behind and support the 90 per cent target - from our business community and sports clubs to churches and community leaders.

"We’re focused on helping to ensure vaccination sites are accessible for everyone, and are engaging with businesses to help reach their workforces and also working in partnership with community leaders and groups to help reach 18-35 year olds, especially in harder to reach suburbs, including in south and east Christchurch.

"A vaccination rate of at least 90 per cent among all demographics is the only way we can return to the way of life we all enjoy, particularly as we head into summer and Christmas. It’s also the only way we can keep our businesses and schools open, our people employed and our vulnerable safe."

90% for Canterbury is also supporting the Super Saturday vaccination initiative tomorrow (16 October) at:

- Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae, 250 Pages Rd, 10am-3pm - Anton Matthews and the team from Fush will be giving away free kai to anyone who receives a vaccination and Mr Whippy will be offering free ice cream.

- Eastgate Shopping Centre, 10am-3pm - a team from Christchurch Mitre 10 will be working the BBQ giving away free sausages and bread to anyone who receives a vaccination. They will be supported by Rollickin Gelato who will be handing out free gelato to those who get vaccinated.

No bookings are needed at these or any other Super Saturday events.

A full list of all vaccination sites including access to free public transport can also be found on at 90forCanterbury.

