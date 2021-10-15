Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Metlink Announces On-demand Public Transport Trial For Tawa

Friday, 15 October 2021, 9:35 am
Press Release: Metlink

Metlink have announced details of a new on-demand public transport trial which it says will improve access to public transport in Tawa by tailoring services to meet community needs.

The trial, which starts in early 2022, is part of Metlink’s wider strategy to enhance the coverage and accessibility of its services to connect communities and get more people out of cars and traffic and on to public transport.

On-demand public transport uses technology similar to ride-hailing, using an app to receive bookings, take payments and schedule pickup and drop-offs.

Tawa, including Grenada North, was identified as an ideal test location to encourage more connections to Metlink’s rails services and enhance transport coverage in areas difficult to access through conventional public transport.

Metlink General Manager Scott Gallacher says these factors made Tawa the perfect test case for on-demand services.

“With 63% of residents living in the eastern and western parts of Tawa many people have to walk up to 30 minutes to reach a train station. With park and ride facilities at capacity, and steep hilly terrain, it’s not surprising that a significant proportion of Tawa residents prefer to drive to work instead of catching public transport. Offering passengers easier first and last mile access to the Linden and Redwood train stations is one of our key aims during the peak periods.

“In addition to better connections to our rail services, we’ll also be providing passengers with better access to key social and retail destinations in Tawa and Porirua. For the trial we have decided to use fully wheel chair accessible vehicles allowing people with limited mobility a cost effective option for local travel. We see on-demand as a great social service, helping those with limited transport options to get out and about more and connect back with everything their community has to offer.

“The trial is a win/win for the community and Metlink. We’ll get more people travelling by public transport while improving services for passengers and at the same time as we’ll be reducing transport emissions through fewer private car journeys,” says Scott Gallacher.

The trial will be made possible through Metlink’s partnership with international technology platform Via and existing bus operator Mana Coach Services. While on-demand public transport is not currently funded from the central government National Land Transport Fund, Metlink hopes the results of the trial will prove a number of clear benefits to support future funding for a regional roll out.

On-demand trials are also occurring across the country including Timaru and Auckland.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Metlink on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Epic Fails Of Kris Faafoi


Ever since Winston Peters first breathed life into this government in 2018, its own branding has been all about social justice and how we all need to be “kind” to each other. Somehow, Kris Faafoi must have missed the memo. His performance in the immigration portfolio (in particular) has neither been kind nor just, especially to the migrants whose skills New Zealand will need to get us through Covid, and grow the economy into the future... More>>

Covid-19 & Government: Government Green Lights Rapid Antigen Testing


Some of the country’s largest businesses have put in an order for 300,000 approved rapid antigen tests for their workforce, after working at pace with the Government on a new scheme unveiled by Associate Minister of Health and Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall... More>>


ALSO:




 
 


Government: Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 