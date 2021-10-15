Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Calculating The Cost Of Waste

Friday, 15 October 2021, 9:46 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlburians might be surprised at the amount of money they spend each year on recycling and waste disposal.

Finding out just how much they do pay is the aim of the Council’s new waste calculator.

The Council’s current Waste Management and Minimisation Plan 2021-27 (WMMP) sets out the strategy for dealing with the region’s waste over the next six years and one of the initiatives is the creation of a waste calculator. This is now live on the Council’s website. Go to: Waste Calculator

Solid Waste Manager Alec McNeil said the calculator will work out costs associated with fees paid, time involved and distance travelled in relation to people’s recycling and refuse.

“Once you have completed the questionnaire you will be sent the results of the calculation by email. The results are based on how you answered the questions. People might be surprised at the amount of money they are paying each year,” he said.

“Generally, we don’t take into account our own time or the distance travelled to drop off our recycling or rubbish but this should be included if we want to know the actual cost. The calculator will also provide an indication of the distance you travel and the amount of emissions you produce.”

The waste calculator is being launched to help inform the community on their costs related to recycling and refuse.

“By using the waste calculator you are also helping the Council to build a picture of what is being spent across the district. That will give us a reference point if we want to look at different options for recycling and the disposal of refuse,” said Alec. “We encourage everyone to use the waste calculator. The more inputs we receive, the more reliable the data will be.”

You will need a few pieces of information before you start filling out the waste calculator form:

  • Return distance to your nearest recycling/refuse point per trip
  • How often you make these trips per month?
  • How long do these return trips take in total per month?
  • How many extra council bags do you buy (if any)?

Individual response details will not be made public. There may be some variables depending on car type and fuel use.

To use the Council’s new waste calculator to see how much you spend to dispose your rubbish and to drop off your recycling go to: Waste Calculator

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Epic Fails Of Kris Faafoi


Ever since Winston Peters first breathed life into this government in 2018, its own branding has been all about social justice and how we all need to be “kind” to each other. Somehow, Kris Faafoi must have missed the memo. His performance in the immigration portfolio (in particular) has neither been kind nor just, especially to the migrants whose skills New Zealand will need to get us through Covid, and grow the economy into the future... More>>

Covid-19 & Government: Government Green Lights Rapid Antigen Testing


Some of the country’s largest businesses have put in an order for 300,000 approved rapid antigen tests for their workforce, after working at pace with the Government on a new scheme unveiled by Associate Minister of Health and Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall... More>>


ALSO:




 
 


Government: Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Books Show Resilient And Strong Economy
The end of year audited Crown accounts released today show the Government’s health led approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has protected New Zealand’s economy. “On almost every indicator the accounts show that the New Zealand economy has performed better than forecast... More>>


Healthcare: Health System Is Ready For Assisted-dying Law
The health system is ready for the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act when it takes effect next month, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 