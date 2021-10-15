Second Positive Wastewater Result In Te Awamutu, Symptomatic Locals Urged To Get Tested

The Ministry of Health has been advised by ESR of a second COVID-19 positive detection in wastewater from a sample taken from Te Awamutu on Wednesday.

This follows an earlier positive wastewater detection announced yesterday in a sample taken from the Waikato town in on Tuesday.

Public health officials have yet to identify anyone who returned to the area from managed isolation and quarantine and could be shedding the virus in the area.

For this reason, anyone in the Te Awamutu area who has symptoms of COVID-19, or have family or household members who are symptomatic, or anyone who travels in and out of the area regularly for work, are urged to get tested as soon as possible.

Anyone who has been at a location of interest at the relevant time and is now in Te Awamutu should also get tested.

Location of testing sites in and around Te Awamutu are available on the Healthpoint website and the Waikato DHB website.

Vaccination is our number one protection against COVID-19. Residents of Te Awamutu who haven’t already been vaccinated are urged to do so today or this weekend for Super Saturday.

There are several Super Saturday vaccination sites open in Te Awamutu. For more details of those and further sites in surrounding areas please see the Waikato DHB webpage.

