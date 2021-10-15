Second Positive Wastewater Result In Te Awamutu, Symptomatic Locals Urged To Get Tested
Friday, 15 October 2021, 10:06 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health
The Ministry of Health has been advised by ESR of a
second COVID-19 positive detection in wastewater from a
sample taken from Te Awamutu on Wednesday.
This
follows an earlier positive wastewater detection announced
yesterday in a sample taken from the Waikato town in on
Tuesday.
Public health officials have yet to identify
anyone who returned to the area from managed isolation and
quarantine and could be shedding the virus in the
area.
For this reason, anyone in the Te Awamutu area
who has symptoms of COVID-19, or have family or household
members who are symptomatic, or anyone who travels in and
out of the area regularly for work, are urged to get tested
as soon as possible.
Anyone who has been at a location
of interest at the relevant time and is now in Te Awamutu
should also get tested.
Location of testing sites in
and around Te Awamutu are available on the Healthpoint
website and the Waikato
DHB website.
Vaccination is our number one
protection against COVID-19. Residents of Te Awamutu who
haven’t already been vaccinated are urged to do so today
or this weekend for Super Saturday.
There are several
Super Saturday vaccination sites open in Te Awamutu. For
more details of those and further sites in surrounding areas
please see the Waikato
DHB
webpage.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Epic Fails Of Kris Faafoi
Ever since Winston Peters first breathed life into this government in 2018, its own branding has been all about social justice and how we all need to be “kind” to each other. Somehow, Kris Faafoi must have missed the memo. His performance in the immigration portfolio (in particular) has neither been kind nor just, especially to the migrants whose skills New Zealand will need to get us through Covid, and grow the economy into the future... More>>
Covid-19 & Government: Government Green Lights Rapid Antigen Testing
Some of the country’s largest businesses have put in an order for 300,000 approved rapid antigen tests for their workforce, after working at pace with the Government on a new scheme unveiled by Associate Minister of Health and Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall... More>>
ALSO: