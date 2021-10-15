Otago Man Claims $250,000 Lotto First Division Prize

As Kiwis around the country imagine what it would feel like to win an incredible $35 million with PowerballthisSaturday,one lucky Otago man has already experienced the thrill of a major Lotto win after taking home $250,000 with Lotto First Division last weekend.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, picked up a ticket for the draw on Saturday 9 October on MyLotto – then thought nothing more of it until Sunday morning.

“I was checking my emails and saw that I had one from Lotto NZ that said I’d won a major prize. I sat there for a moment, trying to think through what it could mean – then immediately headed to the Lotto NZ App to check my ticket,” said the man.

“I watched as my ticket was checked and saw number after number being circled on my ticket. I didn’t know what to think.

“All of a sudden, ‘major prize winner’ appeared on the screen and said I’d won $250,000! That’s when I started to freak out a bit,” laughed the man.

The winner hurried straight over to his wife to show her the lucky ticket.

“We just looked at each other – we didn’t say a word. It was an unbelievable moment where we were both like, ‘wow is this really happening?’,” said the man.

“It took a while to get our heads around to be honest. I was still in total disbelief for a few days. But when I saw the prize appear in my account… well, it certainly hit home then! We feel so incredibly lucky.”

And with $35 million up for grabs with Powerball First Division on Saturday, another lucky Lotto player could soon be experiencing a life-changing win of their own.

But asKiwisaround the country head in-store or onlineto MyLotto to pick up a ticketfor the draw,Lotto NZ has one piece of advice.

“Whether you play in-store or online at MyLotto – get your ticket early,” said Kirsten Robinson, Senior Corporate Communications Manager at Lotto NZ.

“We know that5pm to 7.30pm on Saturday will be ourbusiest time - both in-store and online -,sowerecommend players pick up their ticketahead ofthis peak timeto make sure they’re in with a chance to win.”

Players can purchase a ticket for Saturday’s $35 million Powerball draw in-store at any Lotto NZ store that is open, online at MyLotto or through the Lotto NZ App.

© Scoop Media

