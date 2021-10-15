Super Saturday Events

Vaccination events are being held across the Hutt Valley, Wellington, Porirua, and Kapiti regions this coming Saturday 16 October.

“Vaccination is the safest and most effective defence against COVID-19, and the more people who are vaccinated the safer our communities will be,” said Hutt Valley DHB and Capital & Coast DHB chief executive Fionnagh Dougan.

“To that end we are working with our Maori, Pacific, PHO, and other partners to host a range of events across our rohe to make it easy – and fun – for everyone and their whanau to get vaccinated in time to enjoy the coming summer.”

Greater Wellington Super Saturday events include:

Launch and blessing of the Hutt Valley’s ‘Delta Buster’ vaccination bus

Newtown School community vaccination – soccer, activities, food and music

Heretaunga Christian Centre Upper Hut vaccination festival – spot prizes, sausage sizzle, and live music

‘Do it 4 the East’ Porirua youth-led event – activities, food stalls and live music

Takapuwahia Marae Porirua vaccination festival – free hangi and a rongoa approach

Kapiti Community Vaccination event – Mr Whippy, food trucks, and a DJ.

The Sky Stadium drive-through vaccination clinic is also open from today until Monday and has the capacity to administer 2000 vaccinations a day.

For a full list of the region’s Super Saturday events, locations and times, visit: www.rph.org.nz/public-health-topics/vaccinate-greater-wellington/super-saturday/.

For our latest news, visit www.ccdhb.org.nz and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz or www.facebook.com/CCDHB and www.facebook.com/HuttValleyDHB.

© Scoop Media

