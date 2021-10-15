Appeal For Information Following Waitangi Park Robbery
Friday, 15 October 2021, 12:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington Police are appealing for information following
a robbery at Waitangi Park last weekend.
At about
10.30pm on Sunday 10 October, the 16-year-old victim was in
Waitangi Park near the waterfront with another 16-year-old
associate. They were approached by a group of four young
males.
One of the males was holding a claw hammer and
demanded the victim hand over property. The victim gave his
phone and wallet, but despite this was struck in the face
with the hammer before being kicked and punched by the same
male.
The offender’s associates then joined in the
attack and further kicked the victim while he was on the
ground, before the group ran off towards the city
centre.
The victim was taken to hospital where he was
treated for bruising and a cut to the face.
The main
offender is described as in his late teens to 20 years old,
wearing a black face mask and a blue hoody, skinny and about
5’10” in height.
Anyone who saw any of this
incident or has any information which may assist in
identifying the offender, is asked to get in touch with
Police. You can call 105 and quote file number 211011/7903.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by
calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
