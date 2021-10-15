Appeal For Information Following Waitangi Park Robbery

Wellington Police are appealing for information following a robbery at Waitangi Park last weekend.

At about 10.30pm on Sunday 10 October, the 16-year-old victim was in Waitangi Park near the waterfront with another 16-year-old associate. They were approached by a group of four young males.

One of the males was holding a claw hammer and demanded the victim hand over property. The victim gave his phone and wallet, but despite this was struck in the face with the hammer before being kicked and punched by the same male.

The offender’s associates then joined in the attack and further kicked the victim while he was on the ground, before the group ran off towards the city centre.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for bruising and a cut to the face.

The main offender is described as in his late teens to 20 years old, wearing a black face mask and a blue hoody, skinny and about 5’10” in height.

Anyone who saw any of this incident or has any information which may assist in identifying the offender, is asked to get in touch with Police. You can call 105 and quote file number 211011/7903. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

