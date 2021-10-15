Daily Compliance Report
Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and part of Waikato compliance update – 15
October 2021
Since
Alert Level 3 came into place, 21 people have been charged
with a total
of 22 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as
at 5pm yesterday (Thursday 14 October 2021).
Of these, 17
were for failing to comply with order (COVID-19), two were
for
failure to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction, two were for
assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs enforcement officer and one was a Health
Act breach.
In the same time period, 26 people were formally warned.
Police have received a total of 3,883
105-online breach notifications
relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau,
Northland, and parts of the Waikato.
Alert Level 2 compliance update
Forty
Five people have been charged with a total of 50 offences in
Alert
Level 2, as at 5pm yesterday (Thursday 14 October 2021).
Of these, 43 are for Failing to Comply
with Order (COVID-19), three for
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, three for Failing
to Stop (COVID-related), and one is for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs
Enforcement Officer.
In the same time period, 20 people have been
warned – 12 for Failure to
Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and eight for Failing to Comply
with Order (COVID-19). One person has received a youth referral for Failing
to Comply with Order (COVID-19).
To date, Police have received a
total of 2,023 105-online breach
notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert
Level 2.
Checkpoint figures
As of
11.59pm yesterday, a total of 675,341 vehicles have now been
stopped at
the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a
total of 8847 vehicles having been turned around.
24,918 vehicles
were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 207 of
those
vehicles being turned around.
A total
of 71 out of 4638 vehicles were turned away at the
Northern
checkpoints yesterday, while 136 vehicles out of 20,280 were turned around at
the Southern checkpoints.
As at 11.59pm last night, 38,148 heavy
vehicles have been stopped and 1177 of
them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 25 of
those turned around yesterday.
It’s important to remember that travel
across an Alert Level Boundary
remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the
required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.