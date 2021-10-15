Daily Compliance Report



Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and part of Waikato compliance update – 15

October 2021

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 21 people have been charged with a total

of 22 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as

at 5pm yesterday (Thursday 14 October 2021).

Of these, 17 were for failing to comply with order (COVID-19), two were for

failure to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction, two were for

assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs enforcement officer and one was a Health

Act breach.

In the same time period, 26 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 3,883 105-online breach notifications

relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau,

Northland, and parts of the Waikato.

Alert Level 2 compliance update

Forty Five people have been charged with a total of 50 offences in Alert

Level 2, as at 5pm yesterday (Thursday 14 October 2021).

Of these, 43 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), three for

Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, three for Failing

to Stop (COVID-related), and one is for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs

Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 20 people have been warned – 12 for Failure to

Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and eight for Failing to Comply

with Order (COVID-19). One person has received a youth referral for Failing

to Comply with Order (COVID-19).

To date, Police have received a total of 2,023 105-online breach

notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert

Level 2.

Checkpoint figures

As of 11.59pm yesterday, a total of 675,341 vehicles have now been stopped at

the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a

total of 8847 vehicles having been turned around.

24,918 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 207 of those

vehicles being turned around.

A total of 71 out of 4638 vehicles were turned away at the Northern

checkpoints yesterday, while 136 vehicles out of 20,280 were turned around at

the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 38,148 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 1177 of

them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 25 of

those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary

remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the

required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.

