Greater Wellington Lifts The Lid On Its Regional Role And Responsibilities

Friday, 15 October 2021, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

A campaign launched by Greater Wellington today is cutting through confusion, showing the value the regional council adds to communities and the importance of its role in navigating change facing the region in the coming years.

Nigel Corry, Chief Executive for Greater Wellington, says getting people to focus on the variety of services the regional council provides, and the differences between what it does compared to other local organisations and groups, is a real challenge.

“As ratepayers, people buy our services – often without any choice - and it’s up to us to explain ourselves and show the value we deliver. So, we’re lifting the lid over the next couple of years to do exactly that,” says Greater Wellington chief executive Nigel Corry.

The regional council’s multi-year ‘Listen to the Land – Whakarongo Tātou ki te Whenua’ information campaign focuses on Greater Wellington’s core environmental restoration, enhancement and protection roles to begin with – telling its story through street posters, digital billboards, online, radio and local and community newspapers.

Whakarongo Tātou ki te Whenua shows how Greater Wellington, iwi, community groups, and landowners listen to the land and keep our region’s environment thriving, and it’s a story which we hope will also inspire more people to experience and join us in caring for our taonga. It’s a story which the regional council wants to shine light on”.

Unlike the high profile services of city and district councils, such as rubbish collection, road maintenance and parking enforcement, much of Greater Wellington’s work deals with fundamental long term issues that lie behind and underpin regional development and resilience.

“Among other things, our services protect people and billions-worth of assets from flooding, ensure we prepare for the life-changing onset of climate change, eradicate pests before they eradicate our forests, provide our regional parks and protect our freshwater sources to ensure clean regional supply. We also provide the catalyst for regional economic development and connect our communities through Metlink public transport services,” say Nigel Corry.

Chair of Greater Wellington Daran Ponter says the campaign is bang on time given rapid and significant changes to the range and intensity of services being provided by regional councils and potentially the structure through which they will be delivered.

“We need the public’s confidence if we are to successfully manage and steer the region through proposed changes to the way we manage and value water, the Resource Management Framework, and the likely review of our system of local democracy and governance. These are huge issues which will affect people in the region for decades to come.

“Confidence is built on knowledge, and that’s the purpose of our campaign. It’s more important than ever for the regional council to make itself heard and understood.

“It’s also important to show Greater Wellington’s commitment to connect more with iwi and communities and demonstrate that we are also continuing to learn and evolve as we manage these transformational programmes,” says Cr Ponter.

Listen to the Land – Whakarongo Tātou ki te Whenua cost $200,000 to produce and will roll out over the next two years. It is designed and delivered by a range of providers that have committed to sustainable ways of working.

For more information on the Wellington’s Listen to the Land – Whakarongo Tātou ki te Whenua campaign visit: www.gw.govt.nz/listen

For more information on Greater Wellington’s roles and responsibilities visit: https://www.gw.govt.nz/greater-wellington-s-role-and-functions/

