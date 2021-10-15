Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke's Bay Police Seize Drugs, Firearms And Ammunition

Friday, 15 October 2021, 2:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Hawke’s Bay Police are pleased to have removed drugs, firearms and ammunition from the community following a search warrant today.

Officers conducted the pre-planned search warrant at a Tannery Road, Napier, address early this morning.

Sergeant Kris Payne of the Hawke’s Bay Gang Focus Unit says that the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed as a precaution and the road was closed while the search warrant was carried out.

“More than 20 firearms, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition have been seized and are now safely in Police possession.

In addition, drugs including methamphetamine, cannabis and MDMA have been removed from circulation. We know that methamphetamine in particular causes significant harm to communities and demand for it continues to rise.

This investigation has links to organised criminal groups and by targeting these groups it is possible to disrupt the supply chain and prevent more illegal drugs and firearms reaching our communities.

This is an excellent result following several months of investigation, and a lot of hard work and dedication across multiple Police workgroups.”

A 28-year-old man was arrested at the address and has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, MDMA and cannabis, unlawful possession of ammunition, and obstruction.

He is due to appear in the Napier District Court on 21 October 2021.

Another man at the address has been served with a revocation notice in relation to his firearms licence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has concerns about criminal activity in their community can contact Police by calling 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it has already happened.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stopppers on 0800 555 111.

