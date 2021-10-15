Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Metlink’s Delta Buster Bus Hits Hutt Streets

Friday, 15 October 2021, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Metlink

In support of the nation’s ‘Super Saturday’ vaxathon Metlink will roll out a new “delta buster” bus as part of a coordinated effort to boost vaccination rates in the Hutt Valley.

Emblazoned with local art, Metlink’s delta buster, a collaboration with Kokiri Marae Keriana Olsen Trust, Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs, and Te Awakairangi Health Network, is an eye-catching mobile, community focused, pop-up vaccination centre.

Metlink General Manager Scott Gallacher says the delta buster is a timely addition to the fight against COVID-19, building on the free travel to and from vaccination’s that Metlink already has in place across the entire region.

“We want to make getting a COVID-19 vaccination as easy as possible for people across the region. Since Monday 20 September, passengers have been able to hop on board any of our Metlink bus and trains for free as they head to and from their vaccination appointments.

“We’re now proud to offer up our support for this targeted effort in the Hutt Valley. The Metlink team have been working with the health providers and local artist John Kingi to make sure this bus stands out as it makes its way around the community,” says Scott Gallacher.

 

Teresea Olsen, General Kokiri Marae Keriana Olsen Trust says the delta buster will help raise the profile of vaccinations with whānau in the Hutt Valley.

“We know that it’s hard for some whānau to get around and make appointments so we want to take the leg work out for them with this mobile based service. Having a uniquely Hutt styled bus should help give us visibility in the community and encourage more people to get vaccinated,” says Teresa Olsen.

Greater Wellington Councillor Ken Laban says the delta buster is all about providing opportunities across the region.

 

“We need to reach out and support our communities more than ever and this is just a small token that I hope people will literally jump on board with and help support,” says Cr Laban.

 

Hutt Valley residents can call 0800 926 257 to find out where and when the delta buster will be in operation.

 

Free return trips on Metlink bus and train services are also available to all passengers travelling on the day of their vaccination appointment who can show their booking confirmation and date either on paper or their devices. Passengers unable to use buses or trains are encouraged to contact Metlink directly on 0800 801 700 to arrange community transport to and from their vaccination centre.

 

