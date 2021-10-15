Police Launch Homicide Investigation In Ōmāpere

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, Northland Police:

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person was located

deceased at a Ōmāpere residential address earlier today.

Police were called to the property before lunchtime when the person was

located.

Another person, who was located at the scene, has been since taken into

custody on related matters.

No charges have been laid at this stage, however Police are not currently

seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

A post mortem examination and formal identification procedures will be

carried out in due course.

Police are not in a position to release further details about the deceased

until their next of kin has been notified.

Our investigation is still in the early stages and a scene examination is

currently underway at the Ōmāpere property.

Police will provide any further updates once we are in a position to do so.

