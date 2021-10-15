Police Launch Homicide Investigation In Ōmāpere
Friday, 15 October 2021, 3:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, Northland
Police:
Police have launched a homicide investigation
after a person was located
deceased at a Ōmāpere
residential address earlier today.
Police were called
to the property before lunchtime when the person
was
located.
Another person, who was located
at the scene, has been since taken into
custody on
related matters.
No charges have been laid at this
stage, however Police are not currently
seeking
anyone else in relation to this matter.
A post mortem
examination and formal identification procedures will
be
carried out in due course.
Police are not
in a position to release further details about the
deceased
until their next of kin has been
notified.
Our investigation is still in the early
stages and a scene examination is
currently
underway at the Ōmāpere property.
Police will
provide any further updates once we are in a position to do
so.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Epic Fails Of Kris Faafoi
Ever since Winston Peters first breathed life into this government in 2018, its own branding has been all about social justice and how we all need to be “kind” to each other. Somehow, Kris Faafoi must have missed the memo. His performance in the immigration portfolio (in particular) has neither been kind nor just, especially to the migrants whose skills New Zealand will need to get us through Covid, and grow the economy into the future... More>>
Covid-19 & Government: Government Green Lights Rapid Antigen Testing
Some of the country’s largest businesses have put in an order for 300,000 approved rapid antigen tests for their workforce, after working at pace with the Government on a new scheme unveiled by Associate Minister of Health and Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall... More>>
ALSO: