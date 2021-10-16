Man charged after incident in Nelson
Saturday, 16 October 2021, 6:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
15 October
Detective Sergeant Mark Kaveney:
A man’s
been charged with attempted murder after an incident in
Nelson this
afternoon.
Around 1pm today, Nelson Police
attended a Waimea Road address where a
47-year-old male
had been stabbed.
He was taken to Nelson Hospital with
serious injuries, and after surgery is
now in a stable
condition.
A 40-year-old man, known to the victim, was
taken into custody at the scene.
He has been charged with
attempted murder and will be appearing in Nelson
District
Court tomorrow, October 16.
Police are not seeking anyone
else in relation to this
matter.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Epic Fails Of Kris Faafoi
Ever since Winston Peters first breathed life into this government in 2018, its own branding has been all about social justice and how we all need to be “kind” to each other. Somehow, Kris Faafoi must have missed the memo. His performance in the immigration portfolio (in particular) has neither been kind nor just, especially to the migrants whose skills New Zealand will need to get us through Covid, and grow the economy into the future... More>>
Covid-19 & Government: Government Green Lights Rapid Antigen Testing
Some of the country’s largest businesses have put in an order for 300,000 approved rapid antigen tests for their workforce, after working at pace with the Government on a new scheme unveiled by Associate Minister of Health and Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall... More>>
ALSO: