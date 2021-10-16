Man charged after incident in Nelson

15 October

Detective Sergeant Mark Kaveney:

A man’s been charged with attempted murder after an incident in Nelson this

afternoon.

Around 1pm today, Nelson Police attended a Waimea Road address where a

47-year-old male had been stabbed.

He was taken to Nelson Hospital with serious injuries, and after surgery is

now in a stable condition.

A 40-year-old man, known to the victim, was taken into custody at the scene.

He has been charged with attempted murder and will be appearing in Nelson

District Court tomorrow, October 16.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

