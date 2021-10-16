Serious crash, SH 2 Remutaka Hill - Wellington
Saturday, 16 October 2021, 2:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash on SH 2, Remutaka
Hill.
A truck is reported to have overturned and gone down
a bank.
Initial indications are serious injuries.
The
road will be closed to allow emergency services to
attend.
Updates will be provided when
available.
