UPDATE – Serious Crash, SH 2, Remutaka Hill - Wellington

SH 2, Remutaka Hill remains closed to motorists after a serious crash earlier

today.

Police were notified at around 11:50am of a truck, which had overturned and

gone down a bank.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene and the road is expected to

remain closed for several hours.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, as there will be severe

delays.

Further updates will be provided when available.

