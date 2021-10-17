Severe Weather Warnings

Issued at: 10:01am Sunday, 17th October 2021

Situation

An active front, preceded by a strong and moist northerly flow, is expected to move across New Zealand from the west today and Monday morning. It is followed by an unsettled west to northwest flow. This front is expected to deliver a period heavy rain and severe gale northerlies to many parts of New Zealand, and Warnings and Watches remain in force. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added.

Heavy Rain Warning for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.



Issued: 10:00am Sunday, 17th October 2021

Area: Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki and the ranges Gisborne

Valid: 1:00am Monday to 12:00pm Monday

Expect 70 to 100m of rain to accumulate. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h.

© Scoop Media

