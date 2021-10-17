Severe Weather Warnings
Sunday, 17 October 2021, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Issued at: 10:01am Sunday, 17th October
2021
Situation
An active front, preceded by a
strong and moist northerly flow, is expected to move across
New Zealand from the west today and Monday morning. It is
followed by an unsettled west to northwest flow. This front
is expected to deliver a period heavy rain and severe gale
northerlies to many parts of New Zealand, and Warnings and
Watches remain in force. People are advised to keep up to
date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made,
or further areas are added.
Heavy Rain Warning for
Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne - Orange
Heavy rain may
cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding
and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be
hazardous.
Issued: 10:00am Sunday, 17th
October 2021
Area: Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki and the
ranges Gisborne
Valid: 1:00am Monday to 12:00pm
Monday
Expect 70 to 100m of rain to accumulate. Peak
rates of 15 to
25mm/h.
