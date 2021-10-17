Counties Manukau: Homicide investigation launched
Sunday, 17 October 2021, 2:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Counties Manukau Police have launched a homicide
investigation after a man
with critical injuries arrived
at Middlemore Hospital in a private vehicle
just before
8.30pm last night.
The man died shortly after arriving at
hospital.
An investigation is underway including the
examination of the vehicle he was
taken to hospital
in.
Police are working through the notification process to
ensure whānau are
advised.
Initial indications are the
man may have been with others in Māngere just
before
7pm.
There will be a Police presence in Māngere today as
investigators speak with
people who may have witnessed
anything of significance to the inquiry.
Anyone with
information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote
file
number 211016/7357.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
© Scoop Media
