Water incident, Manukau Harbour
Sunday, 17 October 2021, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the
three people who
died following a boating incident in
Manukau Harbour yesterday.
The three men were aged 54, 61
and 70. A fourth man, aged 23, is in a
moderate condition
in Auckland Hospital.
Emergency services were notified at
about 4:40pm on Saturday that a boat with
four people on
board had overturned at Manukau Heads, near the
bar.
Police, along with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter,
Maritime NZ, Surf Life
Saving NZ, Coastguard and St John
Ambulance responded to the incident.
All four men were
located in the water, but three were later pronounced
dead
and the fourth was flown to hospital.
Police would
like to thank those members of the public who offered
their
assistance at the scene.
Police and Maritime NZ
continue to work together to understand the
circumstances
leading to the deaths.
Police are continuing to make
enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.
Police extend their
sympathies to the family and friends of the victims
at
this incredibly difficult time.
There will be no
further updates
today.
