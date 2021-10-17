Arrest Made Following Palmerston North Stabbing
Sunday, 17 October 2021, 7:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Palmerston North Police have arrested a man today
following a stabbing incident early yesterday
morning.
Police were called to a Lombard Street
address at about 6:45am on Saturday following an altercation
between two people known to each other.
The
55-year-old victim received serious injuries in the incident
and remains in a stable condition in hospital following
surgery.
A 32-year-old Upper Hutt man was arrested at
an Awapuni address this morning. He is due to appear in the
Palmerston North District Court tomorrow facing one charge
of aggravated wounding.
Police are continuing to make
enquiries but would like to reassure the public that we are
not seeking anyone else in relation to this
incident.
Anyone who has any information which may
assist Police is asked to get in touch by calling 105 and
quoting file number
211016/5904.
