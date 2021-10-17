Arrest Made Following Palmerston North Stabbing

Palmerston North Police have arrested a man today following a stabbing incident early yesterday morning.

Police were called to a Lombard Street address at about 6:45am on Saturday following an altercation between two people known to each other.

The 55-year-old victim received serious injuries in the incident and remains in a stable condition in hospital following surgery.

A 32-year-old Upper Hutt man was arrested at an Awapuni address this morning. He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow facing one charge of aggravated wounding.

Police are continuing to make enquiries but would like to reassure the public that we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

Anyone who has any information which may assist Police is asked to get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file number 211016/5904.

