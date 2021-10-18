Ngā Pōtiki Welcomes Decision Over Customary Marine Title (CMT) Of Te Tāhuna O Rangataua

Ngā Pōtiki has been successful in its application for joint Customary Marine Title of Te Tāhuna o Rangataua.

In 2020, Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore Trust established 'Nga Papaka a Rangataua' to bring together all hapu and iwi from around the inner Tauranga Harbour as a collective strategy to seek joint Customary Marine Title and Protected Customary Rights of Te Tāhuna o Rangataua under the Marine and Coastal Area (Takutai Moana) Act 2011.

Throughout April and May 2021, Ngā Pōtiki presented evidence before the High Court establishing their respective mana ki te whenua, traditional histories and their historical and contemporary cultural practices in Te Tāhuna o Rangataua.

Justice Powell released his decision to the application on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, granting Customary Marine Title (CMT) of Te Tāhuna o Rangataua to Ngā Pōtiki, Ngāti Pūkenga, Ngāti Hē, Ngāi Tukairangi and Ngāti Tapu. The decision acknowledges each as kaitiaki of Te Tāhuna o Rangataua.

Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore Trust chairperson Peter Stokes welcomed the decision, describing it as a positive step forward in protecting an area of significance for Ngā Pōtiki.

Ngā Pōtiki is centred upon Tamapāhore marae at Mangatawa and Tahuwhakatiki marae, both at the eastern end of Te Tāhuna o Rangataua. In 2012, Ngā Pōtiki was successful in getting the New Zealand Geographic Board to change the name of the estuary from Rangataua Bay to Te Tāhuna o Rangataua, and an application to Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga led to the whole of Te Tāhuna o Rangataua being recognised as a wāhi tapu.

Mr Stokes said there was still some work to be done to define areas of kaitiakitanga but there was no doubt the decision was a win for the people of Ngā Pōtiki.

“Once we get through the period of appeals, together we - Ngā Pōtiki, Ngāti Pūkenga, Ngāti Hē, Ngāi Tukairangi and Ngāti Tapu - can sit down together to survey the areas that we’ll be responsible for,” Mr Stokes said.

Ngā Pōtiki’s application was part of a two-stage claim. Stage 2, which includes Customary Marine Title and Protected Customary Rights of the area to seaward of Pāpāmoa and including adjacent islands, is now underway. Ngā Pōtiki has completed their presentation of their evidence, with closing submissions being made at the end of this month.

