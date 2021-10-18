Help Crime Stoppers Combat Migrant Exploitation

Crime Stoppers is after the public’s help to hold those responsible for migrant exploitation to account.

It’s the second week of a series of Crime Stoppers crime awareness campaigns that will run until January next year. The aim is to encourage people to safely and anonymously report what they know about crime in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Crime Stoppers CEO Hadyn Smith says migrant exploitation doesn’t just affect migrants. It hurts all those that it touches.

“Not only does it cause huge harm to migrants and their families, but it also undercuts legitimate businesses who follow the rules, and it damages New Zealand’s reputation as a fair place to work, live and do business.”

Mr Smith says migrant workers have the same minimum employment rights as everyone else and deserve to be treated with respect.

He says, "Anyone aware of them being mistreated and exploited should immediately contact the authorities. If they want to do it privately, using Crime Stoppers will make sure reports and leads are truly anonymous".

A range of posters has been created to promote the campaign. They are A3 and A4 printable, and Week 2 can be found on the Crime stoppers website.

Crimestoppers resources.

Crime Stoppers wants people to report what they know safely and anonymously. This can be done online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org or by phone at 0800 555 111. Reports can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

