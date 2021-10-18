Plan ahead this Labour Weekend

With Labour Weekend fast approaching, Southern District Police are looking

ahead and putting plans in place to make sure southern roads are safe with

the increased long weekend traffic.

Southern District Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Scoles, is urging

motorists to play their part too.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and Labour Weekend is a very

busy time for our roads, so people should expect traffic,” says Inspector

Scoles.

"We’re urging people to keep calm and be patient. How you behave on the

road impacts everyone around you.

“Speeding, distractions, and bad-decision making on the road can have

devastating consequences. We want everyone to enjoy their long weekend and

return home safely, that’s why it’s so important to slow down, phone

down, buckle up, and drive sober.”

Motorists can expect a concerted effort by Southern District Police to keep

the roads safe, with increased presence and visibility planned over the

upcoming holiday weekend.

There will be checkpoints across the district anytime, anywhere, targeting

and preventing unsafe behaviour.

“We can’t be everywhere 24/7, but we will be putting extra effort into

deterring unsafe behaviour.”

Motorists can also play their part by reporting unsafe driving they witness

on their travels - If you see any dangerous driving behaviour or immediate

risks on the road when you are travelling please call 111 and report it to

Police.

Otherwise, if you witness inconsiderate driving, or want to report a non-life

threatening driving incident, call 105 or go

online www.police.govt.nz/105support

