Plan ahead this Labour Weekend
With Labour Weekend fast approaching, Southern District
Police are looking
ahead and putting plans in place to make sure southern roads are safe with
the increased long weekend traffic.
Southern District Prevention Manager,
Inspector Matt Scoles, is urging
motorists to play their part too.
“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility
and Labour Weekend is a very
busy time for our roads, so people should expect traffic,” says Inspector
Scoles.
"We’re urging people to keep calm
and be patient. How you behave on the
road impacts everyone around you.
“Speeding, distractions, and
bad-decision making on the road can have
devastating consequences. We want everyone to enjoy their long weekend and
return home safely, that’s why it’s so important to slow down, phone
down, buckle up, and drive sober.”
Motorists can expect a concerted effort by
Southern District Police to keep
the roads safe, with increased presence and visibility planned over the
upcoming holiday weekend.
There will be checkpoints
across the district anytime, anywhere, targeting
and preventing unsafe behaviour.
“We can’t be everywhere
24/7, but we will be putting extra effort into
deterring unsafe behaviour.”
Motorists can also play their part by
reporting unsafe driving they witness
on their travels - If you see any dangerous driving behaviour or immediate
risks on the road when you are travelling please call 111 and report it to
Police.
Otherwise, if
you witness inconsiderate driving, or want to report a
non-life
threatening driving incident, call 105 or go
online www.police.govt.nz/105support