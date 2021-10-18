Fresh Mountain Air And Free Vaccinations On Offer At New Zealand’s Highest Vaccination Drive-through Clinic

Please attribute the following to Philip Wheble, Senior Responsible Officer for the COVID-19 response, West Coast DHB:

West Coast DHB is offering a dose of fresh mountain air along with a free COVID-19 vaccination this coming Wednesday (20/10/2021) at New Zealand’s highest vaccination drive-through clinic in Arthur’s Pass.

The DHB’s vaccination team will be set up in the public car park alongside the public toilets just south of the main township from 10am – 4pm.

If you live in Arthur’s Pass or are just passing through on your way to Christchurch or over to the Coast, you are welcome to stop in and see the team who will have capacity to vaccine 200 people.

Everyone vaccinated at New Zealand’s highest clinic will be treated to a pie from the world-famous Sheffield Pie Shop and a free coffee from Arthur’s Pass Café and Store.

The team will also be going mobile and making some special home and workplace visits. If you live out of town and would like our mobile team to pop in and see you, please call 0800 492 342 to arrange a suitable time.

You are welcome to just turn up at the pop-up in Arthur’s Pass – no bookings are required. Vaccinations are free and are available to everyone aged 12 and older.

More information about getting the COVID-19 vaccine is available online:

West Coast and Canterbury COVID-19 Vaccination Roll-out website – vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz

Ministry of Health website – health.govt.nz

Unite against COVID-19 website – covid19.govt.nz

