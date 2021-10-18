Beach Clean-up Starts Today
Monday, 18 October 2021, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Council’s annual beach clean-up starts today with work
expected to be completed by the end of the week.
The
clean-up covers from The Cut to Midway Beach to remove
driftwood and other debris.
The driftwood will be
chipped offsite by Siteworx Civil Ltd. The wood chips will
then be available to the community from Tuesday 26 October
at DB Judd Holdings, 164 MacDonald Road,
Matawhero.
Siteworx will work around the tides and
outside high-use times to get the job completed.
The
beach clean-up will cost $38,500 funded from Council’s
reserve maintenance contract.
The public are asked to
keep well clear of contractors and machinery while the work
is taking
place.
