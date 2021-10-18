Beach Clean-up Starts Today

Council’s annual beach clean-up starts today with work expected to be completed by the end of the week.

The clean-up covers from The Cut to Midway Beach to remove driftwood and other debris.

The driftwood will be chipped offsite by Siteworx Civil Ltd. The wood chips will then be available to the community from Tuesday 26 October at DB Judd Holdings, 164 MacDonald Road, Matawhero.

Siteworx will work around the tides and outside high-use times to get the job completed.

The beach clean-up will cost $38,500 funded from Council’s reserve maintenance contract.

The public are asked to keep well clear of contractors and machinery while the work is taking place.

© Scoop Media

