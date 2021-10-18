Charges Laid Following New Lynn Firearms Incident
Monday, 18 October 2021, 1:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie,
Waitematā CIB:
Police have made multiple arrests in
relation to a firearms incident at an Astley Avenue address
in New Lynn on Sunday.
Five men, who are members of
the Head Hunters gang, were located at a Henderson address
by Police and taken into custody.
All are due to
appear in the Waitākere District Court today.
The men
are aged between 22 and 40 and have all have been charged
with unlawful possession of a firearm.
A man remains
in a serious condition in hospital following the
incident.
Police remain at the scene at two addresses
– both at a New Lynn residential address and at an
industrial address on View Road in Henderson.
The
Police investigation remains ongoing into this matter and we
cannot rule out further charges being laid at this
stage.
