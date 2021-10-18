Charges Laid Following New Lynn Firearms Incident

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB:

Police have made multiple arrests in relation to a firearms incident at an Astley Avenue address in New Lynn on Sunday.

Five men, who are members of the Head Hunters gang, were located at a Henderson address by Police and taken into custody.

All are due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

The men are aged between 22 and 40 and have all have been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

A man remains in a serious condition in hospital following the incident.

Police remain at the scene at two addresses – both at a New Lynn residential address and at an industrial address on View Road in Henderson.

The Police investigation remains ongoing into this matter and we cannot rule out further charges being laid at this stage.

