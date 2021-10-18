Death in Custody

Update on Ōmāpere homicide investigation

Police can advise that a man charged in relation to a homicide investigation launched in Ōmāpere last week has died.

Police were called to attend the Northland Region Corrections Facility this morning where he had been located deceased.

Enquiries are currently underway into the circumstances of the man's death.

The man was next due to appear in the Whangārei High Court on 28 October and this matter will be withdrawn from the Court in due course.

Both deaths have been referred to the Coroner and Police will continue to investigate all circumstances.

Police are now in a position to name the man who died at the Ōmāpere property last week.

He was Keith Stuart Clark, aged 73, of Ōmāpere.

Our thoughts are with all of the families involved.

Attributed to Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, Northland Police

