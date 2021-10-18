Death in Custody
Monday, 18 October 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Update on Ōmāpere homicide investigation
Police
can advise that a man charged in relation to a homicide
investigation launched in Ōmāpere last week has
died.
Police were called to attend the Northland
Region Corrections Facility this morning where he had been
located deceased.
Enquiries are currently underway
into the circumstances of the man's death.
The man was
next due to appear in the Whangārei High Court on 28
October and this matter will be withdrawn from the Court in
due course.
Both deaths have been referred to the
Coroner and Police will continue to investigate all
circumstances.
Police are now in a position to name
the man who died at the Ōmāpere property last
week.
He was Keith Stuart Clark, aged 73, of
Ōmāpere.
Our thoughts are with all of the families
involved.
Attributed to Detective Inspector Rhys
Johnston, Northland
Police
