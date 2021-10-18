Arrests Following Alexandra Assault

Police have made four arrests following the alleged assault of a man, and the unlawful taking of his vehicle in Alexandra on Saturday.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to injure, impeding breathing/blood circulation and unlawfully taking a vehicle.

Two 52-year-old men, and a 41-year-old man have been charged with unlawfully taking a vehicle.

They are all due to appear in the Alexandra District Court on Wednesday.

Police continue to ensure the victim has support and would also like to thank the public for their assistance.

As the matter is now before the Courts, Police can make no further comment.

