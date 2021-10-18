Arrests Following Alexandra Assault
Monday, 18 October 2021, 2:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have made four arrests following the alleged
assault of a man, and the unlawful taking of his vehicle in
Alexandra on Saturday.
A 29-year-old man has been
charged with wounding with intent to injure, impeding
breathing/blood circulation and unlawfully taking a
vehicle.
Two 52-year-old men, and a 41-year-old man
have been charged with unlawfully taking a
vehicle.
They are all due to appear in the Alexandra
District Court on Wednesday.
Police continue to ensure
the victim has support and would also like to thank the
public for their assistance.
As the matter is now
before the Courts, Police can make no further
comment.
