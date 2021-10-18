Arrest in relation to Redvale party

Police have today arrested a 28-year-old man, alleged to have held a

gathering at a Redvale property over the weekend in breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

The man has been charged with Failing to Comply with the Covid-19 Public

Health Response (Alert Level Requirements) Order (No 12) 2021, and is

scheduled to appear in North Shore District Court on 22 October.

Police will not tolerate this type of breach of alert level restrictions and

would like to thank those members of the public who reported the matter to

us.

Enquiries into this matter are ongoing and Police are not ruling out

enforcement action against other individuals.

