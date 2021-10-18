Arrest in relation to Redvale party
Monday, 18 October 2021, 7:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have today arrested a 28-year-old man, alleged to
have held a
gathering at a Redvale property over the
weekend in breach of Covid-19 restrictions.
The man has been charged with Failing to Comply
with the Covid-19 Public
Health Response (Alert Level
Requirements) Order (No 12) 2021, and is
scheduled to
appear in North Shore District Court on 22 October.
Police will not tolerate this type of breach of
alert level restrictions and
would like to thank those
members of the public who reported the matter to
us.
Enquiries into this matter are ongoing and
Police are not ruling out
enforcement action against
other individuals.
