Serious Crash, Nukuhou
Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 10:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State
Highway 2, Nukuhou.
Emergency services were alerted to
the crash between a motorcycle and a truck near Glenholme
Road at around 9:35am.
An update on injuries will be
provided when able.
The Serious Crash Unit are in
attendance.
The road will be blocked for some time and
detours are in place.
Motorists are advised to travel
north of Wainui onto SH2 through SH30 Awakeri towards
Whakatane through to Ohope and along the Pacific Coastal
Highway (Wainui
Rd).
