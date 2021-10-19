Serious Crash, Nukuhou

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 2, Nukuhou.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash between a motorcycle and a truck near Glenholme Road at around 9:35am.

An update on injuries will be provided when able.

The Serious Crash Unit are in attendance.

The road will be blocked for some time and detours are in place.

Motorists are advised to travel north of Wainui onto SH2 through SH30 Awakeri towards Whakatane through to Ohope and along the Pacific Coastal Highway (Wainui Rd).

