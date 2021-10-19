Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Busy Weekend For The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter!

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Waikato Westpac Helicopter Rescue

Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew had a busy weekend assisting patients in locations such as National Park, Kauraenga Valley, Waihi and even Waiheke Island.

The weekend commenced with a callout on Friday, 15 October, to transport a female patient in her twenties who had suffered a medical event. The patient was flown to Auckland Hospital for further treatment.

The helicopter was then dispatched to National Park for a female patient in her seventies who had sustained a leg injury whilst skiing. The patient was transported to Hastings Hospital for further care.

Later that same day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Cambridge for a patient who had sustained injuries. The onboard Intensive Care Paramedic assisted the road ambulance in transporting the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the early morning of Saturday, 16 October, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Taumarunui for a male patient in his fifties who had suffered a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Later, the onboard crew responded to a single-vehicle accident in the Kauraenga Valley, near Thames. One patient, a teenage male, was flown to Waikato Hospital with head injuries, accompanied by his father.

On Saturday, 16 October, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Te Kuiti to transport a male patient in his sixties who had suffered a cardiac event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the early morning of Sunday, 17 October, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called out to Waiheke Island for a male patient in his fifties experiencing chest pain. The onboard crew flew the patient to Waikato Hospital for further care.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended missions to Waihi twice in one day. On Sunday, 17 October, the onboard crew assisted a patient in Waihi suffering a medical event. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital in critical condition. Later, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter returned to Waihi for a female patient in her sixties suffering a medical event. The onboard crew flew the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The onboard crew was then called out to Tauranga for an infant experiencing breathing difficulties. The young patient was transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The busy weekend ended with an early morning callout on Monday, 18 October. The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whakatane Hospital to transport twin premature infants. The onboard crew transported the patients to Tauranga Hospital for further care.

Missions like these would not be possible if it weren’t for the generous donations from the public. Keep the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter operational 24/7 by donating today – rescue.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Westpac Helicopter Rescue on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Declaring Premature Victory


Sure enough, Saturday’s Vaxathon was a barrel of fun and a throwback not merely to the Telethons of the past. It also revived memories of those distant days of early 2020, when we were all carefully wiping down our groceries, not touching our faces, washing our hands for 20 seconds and responding to level four lockdowns by putting teddy bears in the window for the benefit of the little kids walking by in their family bubbles. Those were the days, when the Team of Five Million felt like a real, organic thing... More>>

RNZ: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Cabinet decision on Covid-19 alert levels


Northland will move to level 2 at 11.59pm on 19 October. Waikato will be held at level 3, to be reviewed on Friday. Auckland will remain in level 3 with current restrictions for another two weeks... More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Government: Red Tape Cut To Boost Housing Supply
First home buyers are set to benefit from changes to planning rules being advanced by the Government and the National Party that will enable more medium density housing and cut red tape that acts as a barrier to development... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Inflation highest in over a decade
The consumers price index rose 2.2 percent in the September 2021 quarter, the biggest quarterly movement since a 2.3 percent rise in the December 2010 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Excluding quarters impacted by increases to GST rates, the September quarter movement was the highest since the June 1987 quarter... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Increases Climate Aid Contribution
The Government is making a four-fold increase in the support it provides to countries most vulnerable to the climate emergency, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>



Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 