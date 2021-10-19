Busy Weekend For The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter!

Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew had a busy weekend assisting patients in locations such as National Park, Kauraenga Valley, Waihi and even Waiheke Island.

The weekend commenced with a callout on Friday, 15 October, to transport a female patient in her twenties who had suffered a medical event. The patient was flown to Auckland Hospital for further treatment.

The helicopter was then dispatched to National Park for a female patient in her seventies who had sustained a leg injury whilst skiing. The patient was transported to Hastings Hospital for further care.

Later that same day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Cambridge for a patient who had sustained injuries. The onboard Intensive Care Paramedic assisted the road ambulance in transporting the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the early morning of Saturday, 16 October, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Taumarunui for a male patient in his fifties who had suffered a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Later, the onboard crew responded to a single-vehicle accident in the Kauraenga Valley, near Thames. One patient, a teenage male, was flown to Waikato Hospital with head injuries, accompanied by his father.

On Saturday, 16 October, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Te Kuiti to transport a male patient in his sixties who had suffered a cardiac event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

In the early morning of Sunday, 17 October, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called out to Waiheke Island for a male patient in his fifties experiencing chest pain. The onboard crew flew the patient to Waikato Hospital for further care.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended missions to Waihi twice in one day. On Sunday, 17 October, the onboard crew assisted a patient in Waihi suffering a medical event. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital in critical condition. Later, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter returned to Waihi for a female patient in her sixties suffering a medical event. The onboard crew flew the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The onboard crew was then called out to Tauranga for an infant experiencing breathing difficulties. The young patient was transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The busy weekend ended with an early morning callout on Monday, 18 October. The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whakatane Hospital to transport twin premature infants. The onboard crew transported the patients to Tauranga Hospital for further care.

Missions like these would not be possible if it weren’t for the generous donations from the public. Keep the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter operational 24/7 by donating today – rescue.org.nz.

