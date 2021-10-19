Name release - Fatal Crash, McLaren Falls Road
Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 7:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of a man who died in a
single-vehicle crash on McLaren Falls Road yesterday
morning.
He was 25-year-old Sean Wainui of Tauranga.
Our
thoughts are with his whānau and friends at this difficult
time.
The investigation into the circumstances of the
crash is
continuing.
